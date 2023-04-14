Shelbourne pegged back as Shamrock Rovers salvage draw from two down

Shamrock Rovers 2

Shelbourne 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHELBOURNE WERE FORCED to share the spoils in a thrilling Dublin derby in which Shamrock Rovers had to dig deep to come from two down in front of 6,835.

It was a century ago to the day that Rovers secured their very first league title – overcoming Shels in a strange twist of faith – and tonight goals from Graham Burke and Roberto Lopes salvaged a big point for the Hoops who were second best for much of the evening.

The impressive visitors started much better and punished sleepy Rovers after just 18 minutes, deservedly getting in front.

Following a short corner routine, Matty Smith’s low driven cross was turned into his own net by Burke, who took a wild swing to clear but saw the ball bounce in off the post.

Neil Farrugia tried to lift his side with a whipped effort seven minutes before the break before the game’s first big moment of controversy.

As Smith burst into the box, he looked to be caught clumsily by the recovering Dan Cleary, but the animated Shels players saw their protests waved away.

Stephen Bradley looked to his bench at half time, making a double substitution in a desperate bid to lift his side, introducing Richie Towell and Gary O’Neill, but it was the visitors who doubled their lead with a lightning quick break as Jack Moylan set up his strike partner Smith to guide home first time from the edge of the area.

Burke – at the right end this time – halved the deficit almost immediately with an incredible left footed effort from distance that sailed into the top corner, as the boisterous home crowd erupted.

With less than a quarter of an hour remaining another substitute, Lopes powered home the leveller from Jack Byrne’s delightfully floated free kick and despite half chances at either end that’s how it finished in a hugely entertaining encounter.

St. Patrick’s Athletic lay in wait next for Rovers, their fourth Dublin derby on-the-spin as they continue to pile the pressure on bitter rivals Bohemians, whilst The Reds hunt for consistency continues as they welcome Dundalk to Tolka Park.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Neil Farrugia, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Dan Cleary (Roberto Lopes, 68’), Sean Kavanagh (Gary O’Neill, 45’), Dylan Watts (Richie Towell, 45’), Markus Poom, Jack Byrne, Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney (Johnny Kenny, 63’)

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns, Shane Farrell, Andrew Quinn, Shane Griffin, Paddy Barrett, Tyreke Wilson, JJ Lunney, Brian McManus (Kameron Ledwidge, 58’), Evan Caffrey, Matty Smith (Kyle Robinson, 90+2), Jack Moylan (Kian Leavy, 82’)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)