More drama as Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne show comeback spirit in 2-2 draw

Shamrock Rovers 2

Shelbourne 2

THE GOALS AND the drama and the comebacks keep coming.

But the wait for a win stretches to three games for both Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne after a hectic 10 days.

There were four more goals and a point apiece after this enthralling Dublin derby. At the end of it all the champions are fifth, the side they deposed are fourth and there is just a one-point gap to the top in a condensed Premier Division that shows no signs of anyone pulling clear.

This summed it all up. Matt Healy gave Rovers a first-half lead, Shels responded after the break by equalising through Ali Coote and then going in front courtesy of Mipo Odubeko’s neat finish.

Damien Duff celebrated the first of those strikes by raising his right hand in defiance. For the second he kept his arms folded before putting them in his pockets.

They stayed there a little over 60 seconds later when he watched Daniel Cleary prod home the second leveller of the night. Rovers boss Stephen Bradley stood motionless too, taking in the moment as the intensity increased a few notches.

This level of drama was really to be expected given what both teams have served up over Easter; 17 goals in their four games yet neither Rovers or Shels managed to pick up a win.

It’s what added even greater importance to this Dublin derby. The bigger picture of a title challenge didn’t seem relevant after this back-and-forth battle. It was all about tonight, and they couldn’t be separated.

Advertisement

The champions were left frustrated by back-to-back 2-2 draws while the feeling for the Hoops was one of shock after first conceding an injury-time equaliser away to St Patrick’s Athletic, having taken the lead in the 87th minute, before a dramatic defeat at home to bitter rivals Bohemians.

Rovers led by two goals at the break on Easter Monday and were on course for a comfortable victory until a second-half collapse.

It added to a sense of vulnerability for both sides coming into this game and, by half time, they each had their own demons to overcome.

Rovers had another lead – this time 1-0 – while Shels had to again figure out a way of getting themselves back into contention. Duff’s side have often grown stronger in the second half of games this season and needed to do the same here after Healy’s 28th minute strike completely caught everyone off guard.

Not least Conor Kearns in the Shels goal. There had been one dangerous moment in the penalty box before that point, Michael Noonan twisting and turning to get a shot away after a poor clearance from Sam Bone.

The teenager scored a fine individual goal against Bohs and was denied on this occasion by Kearns anticipating the chop and shot and closing the space.

It was such attempts at reading the play that allowed Healy’s 25-yard effort get the better of him when he really should have been able to keep it out.

Healy opened his body for his shot, using Mark Coyle in front as a decoy. Kearns inched to his left before realising the ball was flying the other side. He got a hand to it but the damage was done.

Five eventful minutes into the second half and much of it was undone. It also encapsulated the drastic emotions a goalkeeper can feel in the space of a single game.

Two minutes after the re-start Noonan was sent through one on one with Kearns by Healy’s hopeful ball into space from the Shels No.1’s own kick out.

Noonan wasn’t convincing with his finish and Kearns made the save. Moments later Shels made two injury-enforced changes when Bone was replaced by Sean Gannon and the influential Kerr McInroy limped off for Coote.

His impact was immediate, prodding home with his first touch in the six-yard box after Harry Wood’s enticing knockdown from James Norris’ cross.

Shels were in the ascendancy and began to assert themselves on the game, as was clear with the manner of their second goal on 64 minutes. A move that started with Kearns playing out from the back, moving through defence and midfield, out wide to Kameron Ledwidge on the left, ended with Odubeko getting on the end of the cross with a superb near-post finish.

But there was no time for that familiar feeling of regret to invade Tallaght, Bradley’s side drawing level from a set piece when Jack Byrne’s corner was kept alive by Josh Honahan, allowing Lee Grace fire it back across goal where Cleary turned it in.

Relief all round for the hosts and now the game was on the edge for the final 20 minutes.

It was Rovers who should have won it in the 87th minute when Danny Grant was sent through off the left side by Graham Burke only for Kearns once again race from his line to narrow the angle and make the save that ensured a draw.

Duff made a quick exit straight down the tunnel once the final whistle blew as both benches exchanged verbals at the end of a testing night.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Daniel Cleary (Cory O’Sullivan 75), Roberto Lopes (captain), Lee Grace; Josh Honohan, Matt Healy, Jack Byrne, Dylan Watts, Danny Grant (Victor Ozhianvuna 88); Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 88), Michael Noonan.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Mark Coyle (captain), Sam Bone (Sean Gannon 49), Kameron Ledwidge; Evan Caffrey, JJ Lunney, Kerr McInroy (Ali Coote 49), Ellis Champman (John O’Sullivan 89), James Norris; Harry Wood (John Martin 70); Mipo Odubeko.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

Attendance: 7,317.