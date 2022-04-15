Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 15 April 2022
Advertisement

Gaffney's header secures win for Rovers as they close gap on leaders Derry

The sold-out signs were posted just before kick-off at Tallaght for this eagerly anticipated derby.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 15 Apr 2022, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,170 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740086
Kavanagh and Darragh Burns compete.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Kavanagh and Darragh Burns compete.
Kavanagh and Darragh Burns compete.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Dave Donnelly reports

RORY GAFFNEY’S well-taken header was enough to see Shamrock Rovers to a derby victory in front of a sold-out Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The striker nodded home at the back post early in the second half as the Hoops took advantage of Derry City’s slip-up at home to Shelbourne to move within three points.

7,424 – a second Tallaght sell-out of the season – provided a raucous atmosphere but moments of real quality on the pitch were lacking during a tense game.

The Athletic had won 1-0 when the sides met in Inchicore earlier this season and this game was every bit as tense with two well-drilled side cancelling each other out.

Flares in the stands before kick-off made for a colourful atmosphere and there was no doubt some colourful language when Inchicore man Richie Towell made a mistake in front of the away fans.

The atmopshere on the pitch was a bit more tepid and it took half an hour before either goalkeeper was cast into action.

Billy King found room to shoot on the left and his low effort was parried by Alan Mannus to former Hoop Eoin Doyle, who was unable to steer the rebound on goal.

Gaffney had a half-chance at the other end as he squeezed a shot on target from a tight angle but, bar a half-hearted Danny Mandroiu penalty appeal, there was little else of note.

roberto-lopes-and-goalkeeper-joseph-anang Roberto Lopes goes up for a header. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Within six minutes of the restart, however, they were in front and it took a little spark of magic from Mandroiu and Gaffney.

The former clipped the ball to the back post, where Gaffney had peeled away from the centre halves, and the Galway man sent a downward header past Anang.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Jack Byrne would force Anang into action from 20 yards soon after and, from the resulting corner, Lee Grace glanced wide.

Saints boss Tim Clancy went for it with Mark Doyle, Ronan Coughlan and Tunde Owolabi thrown in to make what was at one-point a five man forward line.

The changes were music to Rovers’ ears, however, as were the gleeful chants of fans as they closed out the game with ease.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell, Sean Kavanagh; Jack Byrne, Danny Mandroiu, Rory Gaffney.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; James Abankwah, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin; Adam O’Reilly, Jay McClelland, Chris Forrester; Darragh Burns, Billy King, Eoin Doyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie