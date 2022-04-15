Gaffney's header secures win for Rovers as they close gap on leaders Derry

Shamrock Rovers 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Dave Donnelly reports

RORY GAFFNEY’S well-taken header was enough to see Shamrock Rovers to a derby victory in front of a sold-out Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The striker nodded home at the back post early in the second half as the Hoops took advantage of Derry City’s slip-up at home to Shelbourne to move within three points.

7,424 – a second Tallaght sell-out of the season – provided a raucous atmosphere but moments of real quality on the pitch were lacking during a tense game.

The Athletic had won 1-0 when the sides met in Inchicore earlier this season and this game was every bit as tense with two well-drilled side cancelling each other out.

Advertisement

Flares in the stands before kick-off made for a colourful atmosphere and there was no doubt some colourful language when Inchicore man Richie Towell made a mistake in front of the away fans.

The atmopshere on the pitch was a bit more tepid and it took half an hour before either goalkeeper was cast into action.

Billy King found room to shoot on the left and his low effort was parried by Alan Mannus to former Hoop Eoin Doyle, who was unable to steer the rebound on goal.

Gaffney had a half-chance at the other end as he squeezed a shot on target from a tight angle but, bar a half-hearted Danny Mandroiu penalty appeal, there was little else of note.

Roberto Lopes goes up for a header. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Within six minutes of the restart, however, they were in front and it took a little spark of magic from Mandroiu and Gaffney.

The former clipped the ball to the back post, where Gaffney had peeled away from the centre halves, and the Galway man sent a downward header past Anang.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Jack Byrne would force Anang into action from 20 yards soon after and, from the resulting corner, Lee Grace glanced wide.

Saints boss Tim Clancy went for it with Mark Doyle, Ronan Coughlan and Tunde Owolabi thrown in to make what was at one-point a five man forward line.

The changes were music to Rovers’ ears, however, as were the gleeful chants of fans as they closed out the game with ease.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell, Sean Kavanagh; Jack Byrne, Danny Mandroiu, Rory Gaffney.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; James Abankwah, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Anto Breslin; Adam O’Reilly, Jay McClelland, Chris Forrester; Darragh Burns, Billy King, Eoin Doyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.