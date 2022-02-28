Jack Byrne masterclass sends Rovers back to the top of the table

Shamrock Rovers 3

Drogheda United 1

Dave Donnelly reports from Tallaght Stadium

A JACK BYRNE masterclass saw Shamrock Rovers return to the top of the table with a hard-fought win over Drogheda United.

The Ireland international scored one and laid on another in an impressive sixty-minute stint before his replacement Graham Burke rounded off the win late on.

Evan Weir’s first Drogs strike midway through the second half made a game of it but Burke settled any lingering nerves with a calm finish from Ronan Finn’s inch-perfect through ball.

It was a nervy final quarter for the Hoops, who looked to be home and hosed at the break, but that was testament to a Drogheda side who caused trouble throughout.

Kevin Doherty’s side could lay a legitimate claim to have been the better side for the first 20 minutes as they harried a Rovers team smarting from defeat on Friday night.

Jamie McGonigle had struck deep in injury time at the Ryan McBride Brandywell at the weekend and Rovers began the game like a side still yet to find their rhythm.

All nerves were settled at the midway point in the first half, however, as Byrne swivelled and played a perfect through ball for Gannon to run on to.

The wing-back still had a lot to do as he raced past Weir but his first touch was good and his second better as he steered the ball into the far corner.

Byrne wasn’t done yet, though, and he doubled the Hoops’ lead three minutes before the break with a virtuoso strike.

The playmaker picked the ball up on the left hand side, took one touch to free up the ball before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner past Colin McCabe.

The Rovers side that emerged for the second half looked a team transformed and they played with freedom and class.

Byrne was withdrawn before the hour for Burke but Drogheda still had a sting in their tail as they cut the deficit in half at the midway point.

Alan Mannus flapped at Georgie Poynton’s cross and the ball dropped kindly for Weir, who adjusted his feet quickly and found the bottom corner.

Drogheda pushed for an equaliser, bringin in ex-Rovers striker Dean Williams and Chris Lyons, but Rovers showed their ruthless streak late on.

The away side were caught up the pitch and sub Ronan Finn sent Burke clean through on goal and he kept his calm to slot the ball into the corner.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Sean Gannon (Ronan Finn 76), Dylan Watts (Richie Towell 76), Gary O’Neill, Andy Lyons; Jack Byrne (Graham Burke 57), Danny Mandroiu (Aidomo Emakhu 76), Aaron Greene (Rory Gaffney 76).

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Andrew Quinn, Sean Roughan (Chris Lyons 79), Dane Massey; Georgie Poynton, Gary Deegan, James Clarke, Evan Weir; Dylan Grimes (Dean Williams 59), Darragh Markey, Adam Foley (Mark Hughes 59).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).