Sligo Rovers defender Blaney returns on loan deal from Livingston

SLIGO ROVERS DEFENDER Shane Blaney has returned to the club on a loan deal from parent club Livingston.

The deal, which runs until 30 June, 2026, is subject to international transfer clearance.

The Letterkenny native returns to the Premier Division side following a three-year spell in the Scottish Premiership with both Motherwell and Livingston. The 26-year-old initially arrived at the Bit O’Red ahead of the 2021 season, following spells in England and played 45 times for the club before joining Motherwell in 2023.

Blaney becomes the 21st player to sign for Sligo Rovers ahead of their first game of the season in Derry on 6 February.

“I found out last week that there was a possibility of coming back”, Blaney said after his deal was announced.

“So I spoke to Livingston and obviously I’ve had a rough year in terms of injuries so it’s important that I get back playing and enjoying it. I spoke to a few clubs but John Russell was on the ball and to be honest, there’s no place better for me to be playing football so I jumped at the chance and I’m really looking forward to getting going.

“John played a huge part. We’ve stayed in contact all through the time I’ve been away. I have a great relationship with Casey, (Richard) Brush and John so it’s all very familiar to me. I loved their ideas and their enthusiasm in wanting to push the club to the next level. The squad is keen to get a good buzz going around the north-west and getting some good results and you can really feel that already.

“I’ll be bringing experience back with me. Under John and Ryan (Casey), I got a lot of confidence back and that helped me when I was heading to the UK. I’ve played a lot of big games in the Scottish Premier, so hopefully it’ll stand to me. I want to leave Rovers in a good spot when it’s my time to head off again.”