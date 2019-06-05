This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork City confirm departure of Shane Daly-Bütz less than a year after signing

The 22-year-old made seven appearances for the club in the latter half of the 2018 season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 7:07 PM
17 minutes ago 491 Views No Comments
CORK CITY HAVE confirmed the departure of Shane Daly-Bütz after the mutual termination of his contract less than a year after he signed for club.

Shane Daly-Butz Shane Daly-Butz. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 22-year-old made seven appearances for Cork in the latter half of 2018.

“Everyone would like to thank Shane for his contribution to the club during his time here,” interim boss John Cotter said.

Shane is a good lad and he has worked hard, but has found his opportunities limited, so we discussed it and agreed that he would move on and look for more regular game time elsewhere.

“We wish him the best of luck in the forthcoming World University Games and for the future.”

Daly-Bütz joined the club last July after spending three years with UCC in the Munster Senior League.

He had previously played with the Cork City’s U19 side before making the move to their senior ranks last year.

An international at amateur and university levels, he caught the eye of former boss John Caulfield after friendlies against Portsmouth and Burnley last summer.

