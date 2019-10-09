Huge boost for Ireland as Duffy declares himself fit for crucial double-header

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s European Championships have been boosted by the news that Shane Duffy has declared himself fit for the games against Georgia and Switzerland.

The Boys in Green will fly out to Tbilisi tomorrow for Saturday’s Group D clash with the Georgians, before facing the Swiss in Geneva on Tuesday.

Duffy had initially been expected to miss out on the crucial double-header after sustaining a calf injury a fortnight ago while playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in a Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa.

However, Ireland manager Mick McCarthy delivered a positive update this afternoon on the availability of the central defender, who has become a key player for his country.

“I’ve just had a text from him saying he’s been given the all-clear this morning,” McCarthy said in a video posted by the FAI via social media.

BREAKING: Mick McCarthy tells FAI TV that Shane Duffy will travel with the squad to Tbilisi ahead of #GEOIRL and will join up with the squad this evening in Dublin



David McGoldrick will miss the Georgia game, but could still feature in Geneva for the #SUIIRLmatch

“He’s trained with the lads [at Brighton] so he must have done some football work. That’s good news. He’s on a flight this afternoon to travel and he’ll be with us to travel to Georgia tomorrow.

“All along he’s been pretty confident that he’d be okay. It wasn’t as bad as they thought. He’s been running all week and he said he trained with the team this morning, so if he’s done full training he’s fine.”

The outlook isn’t quite as bright for David McGoldrick, who’s been sidelined with a groin problem. Nevertheless, McCarthy hasn’t ruled the Sheffield United striker out entirely.

He said: “I spoke to Didsy yesterday and he was still feeling the groin. Saturday is going to be far too soon but if he’s alright and he trains over the weekend, he might still be an option as a sub against Switzerland, maybe not starting after three weeks [out].”

