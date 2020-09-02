'A real coup': Shane Duffy joins Celtic on a season-long loan

CELTIC BOSS NEIL Lennon hailed the arrival of Shane Duffy as a ‘real coup’ as the Ireland defender joined the Scottish champions on a season-long loan.

Duffy, 28, will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan from Premier League Brighton as Lennon’s Celtic chase a historic ten-in-a-row of league titles.

“It is a huge honour for me to join Celtic, such a huge institution and a brilliant football club that I have always loved and admired,” the Derry man said.

“It will be a fantastic personal moment for me when I pull on the Celtic jersey. It’s just a great feeling – I could not be happier to be part of the club now.”

Lennon said Duffy “is [a] leader and he’s a warrior – someone with real ability and who will also give us that great physical presence.

“I know too he is a player who will add great personality to the dressing room.

“This is a real coup for the club. From the off, Shane wanted to come to Celtic and we are delighted we have been able to fend off English Premier League interest.”

Duffy is a Celt ☘️



"It's been a long time coming..." 👊@shaneduffy spoke to FAI TV in the team hotel in Sofia on his move to @CelticFC and the 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗲𝗿𝗮 under Stephen Kenny 👌#COYBIG | #BULIRL🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/mA1oYgCKGI — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 2, 2020

