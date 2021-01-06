2015 All-Star defender announces Kerry retirement

SHANE ENRIGHT HAS become the latest Kerry player to confirm his retirement from inter-county duty.

An All-Ireland winner in 2014 and All-Star the following year, Enright follows Brian Kelly and Jonathan Lyne in hanging up the boots ahead of the 2021 season.

“I have decided that the time is right to retire after 10 years wearing the gear and gold jersey,” said Enright in a statement.

“I’m privileged to have played with some of the best players to ever play for Kerry and to have made friends for life along the way. Its been an amazing journey and one that I will cherish as I move on.

Privileged to have worn the Green and Gold of Kerry for the last 10years. Thanks for the memories @Kerry_Official Thoroughly enjoyed the journey. Time for the next adventure. #overandout pic.twitter.com/QZhezaXP1G — Shane Enright (@Enright1988) January 6, 2021

“I want to thank my family first and foremost, without them none of it would have been possible. The people of Tarbert who were behind me all the way, the Kerry supporters who drove us on through the good and bad days. I also want to thank each and every management team I played under from my underage days with Tarbert right up to my days with Kerry.

“I learned something new from each and every one of you. To the physios, nutritionists, doctors, S&C coaches, there are far too many to name but ye know who ye are. Thank you. Also a massive thanks to my employers Bank of Ireland who were so accommodating throughout my journey.

“Finally a special thank you to my fiancée Sarah and her beautiful daughter Kayla. Ye saw firsthand the sacrifices that have to be made to play at intercounty level, thanks for the continued support along the way.

“Looking forward to the next adventure,” added the Tarbert clubman, who made his senior inter-county debut in 2011.

As well as his Celtic Cross, Enright lifted eight Munster crowns, two National Leagues and the All-Ireland U21 title in 2008.

He was an unused sub for Kerry’s two league games after the restart last season and remained on the bench during their Munster semi-final exit to Cork.

The 32-year-old became the primary man-marker in defence during Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s reign but injury struggles in recent years limited his time on the field.