Shane Lowry catches form to come into contention for Dunhill Links

SHANE LOWRY SLOUGHED off yesterday’s slow start to put himself into contention for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie.

Lowry shot a five-under round of 67 today, finishing out with birdie on the par-five ninth to cap a see-saw day of one eagle, six birdies and three bogeys. He now lies in a tie for seventh, four shots off the leader – and his recent Ryder Cup four ball partner – Tyrrell Hatton.

22-year-old Kinsale golfer John Murphy, meanwhile, is also in a tie for seventh with Lowry, after shooting a second-straight round of 69.

It was a far poorer day for Paul Dunne, who slipped off the pace with a three-over round of 75, leaving him at two-under for the tournament and in a tie for 40th position. Dunne was just three shots off the lead after the first round: now he’s eight from Hatton.

Consecutive rounds of 75 leave Padraig Harrington adrift, tied for 148th place on six-over for the tournament, while Cormac Sharvin is in 122nd position at three-over. Jonathan Caldwell is in 158th, on nine-over.

All will play tomorrow, as the cut is not made until Saturday.

Follow the leaderboard here.