Shane Lowry catches form to come into contention for Dunhill Links

By The42 Team Friday 1 Oct 2021, 5:27 PM
Shane Lowry at the Dunhill Links Championship.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SHANE LOWRY SLOUGHED off yesterday’s slow start to put himself into contention for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie.

Lowry shot a five-under round of 67 today, finishing out with birdie on the par-five ninth to cap a see-saw day of one eagle, six birdies and three bogeys. He now lies in a tie for seventh, four shots off the leader – and his recent Ryder Cup four ball partner – Tyrrell Hatton. 

22-year-old Kinsale golfer John Murphy, meanwhile, is also in a tie for seventh with Lowry, after shooting a second-straight round of 69. 

It was a far poorer day for Paul Dunne, who slipped off the pace with a three-over round of 75, leaving him at two-under for the tournament and in a tie for 40th position. Dunne was just three shots off the lead after the first round: now he’s eight from Hatton. 

Consecutive rounds of 75 leave Padraig Harrington adrift, tied for 148th place on six-over for the tournament, while Cormac Sharvin is in 122nd position at three-over. Jonathan Caldwell is in 158th, on nine-over.

All will play tomorrow, as the cut is not made until Saturday. 

Follow the leaderboard here

