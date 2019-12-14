Shane Lowry crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug at the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Limerick.

Lowry celebrates with the Claret Jug at the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Limerick.

SHANE LOWRY HAS been named RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year for 2019 after his major-winning heroics at Royal Portrush in July.

The Clara native romped to victory in the Open, battling difficult conditions to become just the fifth-ever Irish golfer to life the Claret Jug on an emotional day in North Antrim.

Lowry also won his first tournament in three and a half years with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship at the start of 2019.

The popular 32-year-old beat Seamus Callanan, Stephen Cluxton, Niamh Kilkenny, Ciara Mageean, Denise O’Sullivan, Sanita Puspure, Jason Smyth, Katie Taylor and Rhys McClenaghan to top honours at the RTÉ Sport awards ceremony in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The awards were decided upon by a 12-person judging panel selected by the State broadcaster, and not a public vote as had been the case during recent years.

Pommel horse maestro McClenaghan of County Down, the first-ever Irish gymnast to medal at the World Championships, was named RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year for the second year running.

Rhys McClenaghan now has his sights on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics #rtesport pic.twitter.com/cLstFWTMFA — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 14, 2019

Olympic 5,000m silver-medallist and former World 5,000m champion Sonia O’Sullivan received the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame Award in recognition of her plethora of achievements in the Irish singlet throughout a remarkable career.

Hall of Fame recipient Sonia O'Sullivan reflects on her glorious career #rtesport #rtesportsawards pic.twitter.com/kATiGRzbD7 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 14, 2019

Former Dublin manager Jim Gavin took the coaching honours on the evening, while his five-in-a-row-winning Dubs were crowned Team of the Year following their history-making 2019 campaign.