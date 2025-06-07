The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lowry stays four shots of the lead at Canadian Open after 68 on moving day
IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY remains four shots off the lead after moving day at the RBC Canadian Open.
Lowry shot another round of 68 in to stay in contention in Toronto.
With all but two golfers finished their third rounds, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox of New Zealand share the lead on 14-under for the tournament after rounds of 64.
It’s tight at the top, with Lowry in a nine-way tie for 16th on 10-under.
The Offaly man has now carded back to back 68s, having opened with a 64.
He started on the front nine today, birdying the eighth, 11th and 13th, while he dropped a shot on hole 12.
Rory McIlroy missed the cut, while Seamus Power withdrew during his first round on Friday.
More to follow.
