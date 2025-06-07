Advertisement
Lowry stays four shots of the lead at Canadian Open after 68 on moving day

Italy’s Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox of New Zealand are out in front.
10.58pm, 7 Jun 2025

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY remains four shots off the lead after moving day at the RBC Canadian Open.

Lowry shot another round of 68 in to stay in contention in Toronto.

With all but two golfers finished their third rounds, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox of New Zealand share the lead on 14-under for the tournament after rounds of 64.

It’s tight at the top, with Lowry in a nine-way tie for 16th on 10-under.

The Offaly man has now carded back to back 68s, having opened with a 64.

He started on the front nine today, birdying the eighth, 11th and 13th, while he dropped a shot on hole 12.

Rory McIlroy missed the cut, while Seamus Power withdrew during his first round on Friday.

More to follow.

