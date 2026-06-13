Shane Lowry four shots back heading into the final round at Canadian Open

SHANE LOWRY SITS four shots off the lead ahead of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Ontario.

Lowry shot a moving day 67 on Saturday to finish on nine-under par in a share of 12th place.

America’s Jackson Suber leads the field on 13-under, one shot clear of Bud Cauley, while Tommy Fleetwood is one of four players tied for third on 11-under.

Advertisement

After losing ground in Friday’s second round, Lowry was on the back foot again early on Saturday after a wayward drive on the second hole ended up in a bogey five.

But he bounced back with birdies at four and eight to make the turn in one-under before stitching his approach to the short par-four 12th for a birdie that moved him to eight-under for the tournament.

The last par-three of the day, the 14th, yielded a final birdie as Lowry judged his gap wedge to perfection, the ball taking a couple of hops before stopping dead three feet from the pin.

The start time for Sunday’s final round in Ontario has been brought forward to 3.30pm Irish time due to forecasted weather and will be scheduled as a two-tee start with players going out in groups of three.