Shane Lowry just misses out on $10m FedEx Cup finale as Thomas wins BMW

OPEN CHAMPION SHANE Lowry just missed out on a place in next week’s $10 million FedEx Cup finale.

The Clara man finished out his week at the BMW Championship with a three-under par 69, finishing in a tie for 48th on five-under par.

But it wasn’t enough to clinch one of the 30 places on offer for the Tour Championship as he finished the week 33rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Overnight leader Justin Thomas capped a brilliant week at Medinah with a Sunday 68, finishing on -25 and winning the tournament by three shots from Patrick Cantlay.

Hideki Matsuyama, who shot 63 on Friday, carded another 63 in his final round to finish third with Tony Finau fourth and Jon Rahm fifth.

Rory McIlroy had to be content with a share of 19th place, 14 shots behind Thomas, after a one-under par 71 on Sunday.

McIlroy sits fifth in the FedEx Cup race heading to East Lake behind Thomas, Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

Thomas’s lead means he will start next week’s event on -10, with Cantlay on -8, Koepka on -7, Reed on -6 and McIlroy on -5.

With the #BMWchamps in the books, here's how the @playofffinale will start under the new #FedExCup format 👀 pic.twitter.com/p8opm57UEU — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 18, 2019

