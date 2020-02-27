This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Decent start for Shane Lowry at Honda Classic as his opening round puts him in the chasing pack

With a $7m purse on offer, the Offaly native is well-placed after a decent day’s work.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 11:43 PM
1 hour ago 570 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5025269
Shane Lowry has started well in Palm Beach.
Image: Lynne Sladky
Shane Lowry has started well in Palm Beach.
Shane Lowry has started well in Palm Beach.
Image: Lynne Sladky

IT WAS A solid opening round from Shane Lowry at the Honda Classic in Florida as the Offaly native carded a one under-par 69 to leave him three shots behind joint-leaders Tom Lewis and Harris English. 

Lowry’s front nine was superb and he was three under after the first four holes. With no early setbacks, things started to unravel on the tricky Par 4 at 11 when his approach shot found the water. He had to make do with a double-bogey and there was a less-dramatic slip at 13 when his short game cost him and he dropped another shot. 

But, he gritted the teeth and a terrific tee-shot at 15 set up a birdie opportunity that he took advantage of, while he finished his round with three straight pars.

So, well-placed to take a stab at the $7m purse.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington put together a two over-par round of 72.   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin O'Callaghan
@eoinocallaghan
eoin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie