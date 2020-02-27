Decent start for Shane Lowry at Honda Classic as his opening round puts him in the chasing pack

IT WAS A solid opening round from Shane Lowry at the Honda Classic in Florida as the Offaly native carded a one under-par 69 to leave him three shots behind joint-leaders Tom Lewis and Harris English.

Lowry’s front nine was superb and he was three under after the first four holes. With no early setbacks, things started to unravel on the tricky Par 4 at 11 when his approach shot found the water. He had to make do with a double-bogey and there was a less-dramatic slip at 13 when his short game cost him and he dropped another shot.

But, he gritted the teeth and a terrific tee-shot at 15 set up a birdie opportunity that he took advantage of, while he finished his round with three straight pars.

So, well-placed to take a stab at the $7m purse.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington put together a two over-par round of 72.

