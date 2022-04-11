Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Shane Lowry hoping to build on fine Masters form and challenge for US PGA title

The 35-year-old is looking to add to his trophy collection having now finished in the top five of all four major championships.

By Press Association Monday 11 Apr 2022, 10:39 PM
59 minutes ago 850 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5736267
Shane Lowry.
Shane Lowry.
Shane Lowry.

SHANE LOWRY IS more determined than ever to get back in the winner’s circle after his superb performance in the Masters.

Lowry recovered from a triple bogey on the fourth hole of Sunday’s final round to post a closing 69 and share third place with Australia’s Cameron Smith.

The 35-year-old Irishman has now finished in the top five in all four major championships, but is well aware that his last victory came in the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.

“Obviously I did very well to come back after what happened on the fourth hole, but I do feel quite disappointed because genuinely I don’t think I’ve ever built myself up for a week like this so much,” Lowry said.

“Even when I feel like I got a little bit unfortunate at the Honda Classic (he was caught in a downpour on the 72nd hole), all I could think about was it doesn’t matter, Augusta is not far away and my game is good.

“It’s the first time I felt like I was trying to get myself up for this week and to come in here and perform to the standards that I did is nice. It’s quite rewarding.

“I am disappointed that somebody else is going to be putting on the green jacket and it’s not going to be me. It’s hard because I want this so much and I work so hard for it that I hope I get chances again.

“I just know what it would mean for me and my family and for the people of Ireland to bring the green jacket home and I didn’t do that, but hopefully I can.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I haven’t won for a few years and I don’t enjoy not winning. I just love competing and winning tournaments.

“It gets me going so much and there’s another big, big one in a few weeks (next month’s US PGA at Southern Hills) so hopefully I can keep my form going and give it a go up there in Oklahoma.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie