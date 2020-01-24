Lowry five off the lead at halfway mark in Dubai as Harrington squeezes inside cut

SHANE LOWRY IS five shots off the lead after hitting a three-under 69 in the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 2019 Open Champion sank four birdies throughout a solid display which included just one bogey on the par-four fifth.

But that proved to be Lowry’s only slip at the half-way mark of the tournament, and he quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies.

The Offaly man is on three-under overall which keeps him in touch with the leader Eddie Pepperell, whose five-under 67 puts him one shot clear at the top of the leaderboard.

After finishing three shots off the lead in the opening round, Harrington had a mixed outing on Friday.

The Ryder Cup captain hit five bogeys and a double bogey on the eighth on the way to a three-over 73. But four birdies ensured he did enough to make the cut on two-over overall.

While Pepperell leads heading into the weekend, there’s a three-way tie for second place.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, South African Dean Burmester and Robert Karlsson of Sweden are all on seven-under overall.

