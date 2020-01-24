This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lowry five off the lead at halfway mark in Dubai as Harrington squeezes inside cut

Eddie Pepperell is on eight-under at the top of the leaderboard.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 24 Jan 2020, 4:10 PM
37 minutes ago 395 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4978679
Shane Lowry in action in Dubai.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Shane Lowry in action in Dubai.
Shane Lowry in action in Dubai.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

SHANE LOWRY IS five shots off the lead after hitting a three-under 69 in the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 2019 Open Champion sank four birdies throughout a solid display which included just one bogey on the par-four fifth.

But that proved to be Lowry’s only slip at the half-way mark of the tournament, and he quickly recovered with back-to-back birdies.

The Offaly man is on three-under overall which keeps him in touch with the leader Eddie Pepperell, whose five-under 67 puts him one shot clear at the top of the leaderboard.

After finishing three shots off the lead in the opening round, Harrington had a mixed outing on Friday.

The Ryder Cup captain hit five bogeys and a double bogey on the eighth on the way to a three-over 73. But four birdies ensured he did enough to make the cut on two-over overall.

While Pepperell leads heading into the weekend, there’s a three-way tie for second place.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, South African Dean Burmester and Robert Karlsson of Sweden are all on seven-under overall.

Follow the latest leaderboard here

