Shane Lowry lands brilliant BMW PGA Championship win at Wentworth

SHANE LOWRY HAS won the BMW PGA Championship following a superb final round at Wentworth.

Lowry shot a seven-under-par 65 to finish one shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm – who hit a brilliant 10-under round of 62 – following a gripping final round.

The Offaly native started strongly on the final day with an eagle on the par-five third, before hitting five birdies to climb the leaderboard and land a brilliant win, finishing on 17-under for the weekend.

McIlroy finished one shot behind Lowry after a five-under par round of 67, which included one eagle and four birdies.

McIlroy was inches away from forcing a play-off on the 18th, but saw his attempt for eagle drop just short.

