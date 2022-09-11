Shane Lowry lands brilliant BMW PGA Championship win at Wentworth

SHANE LOWRY HAS won the BMW PGA Championship following a superb final round at Wentworth.
Lowry shot a seven-under-par 65 to finish one shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm – who hit a brilliant 10-under round of 62 – following a gripping final round.
The Offaly native started strongly on the final day with an eagle on the par-five third, before hitting five birdies to climb the leaderboard and land a brilliant win, finishing on 17-under for the weekend.
McIlroy finished one shot behind Lowry after a five-under par round of 67, which included one eagle and four birdies.
McIlroy was inches away from forcing a play-off on the 18th, but saw his attempt for eagle drop just short.
More to follow…
really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.Become a Member
COMMENTS (29)