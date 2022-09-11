Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 11 September 2022
Advertisement

Shane Lowry lands brilliant BMW PGA Championship win at Wentworth

Lowry finished one shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Sep 2022, 6:22 PM
30 minutes ago 11,597 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/5863459
Shane Lowry.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Shane Lowry.
Shane Lowry.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHANE LOWRY HAS won the BMW PGA Championship following a superb final round at Wentworth.

Lowry shot a seven-under-par 65 to finish one shot clear of Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm – who hit a brilliant 10-under round of 62 – following a gripping final round.

The Offaly native started strongly on the final day with an eagle on the par-five third, before hitting five birdies to climb the leaderboard and land a brilliant win, finishing on 17-under for the weekend.

McIlroy finished one shot behind Lowry after a five-under par round of 67, which included one eagle and four birdies.

McIlroy was inches away from forcing a play-off on the 18th, but saw his attempt for eagle drop just short.

More to follow…

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie