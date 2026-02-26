Lowry opens with 70 after mixed round in Florida

SHANE LOWRY HAS carded one-under 70 on the opening day of the Cognizant Classic on the PGA tour at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

It was a mixed day for the Offaly man who currently sits eight shots off the lead with the round still in progress.

Lowry started on the back nine and opened with a birdie on 10, but slipped with back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. He birdied the 16th to recover briefly but another bogey on the next hole saw him make the turn on one-over.

He went to one-under after two more birdies on the first and third holes and parred the remaining holes on the front nine.

Ireland’s Séamus Power is also in action at the Cognizant Classic. The Waterford man has just started his round and has made a promising start with a birdie on the 10th.

More to follow after Séamus Power completes his round