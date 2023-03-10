Lowry and Power set to miss cut as Rahm withdraws from Players Championship

JON RAHM HAS withdrawn from the Players Championship ahead of his second round because of illness, as Shane Lowry and Séamus Power look to be in danger of missing the cut.

The Spaniard, ranked world number one, had recorded a one-under-par 71 in his first round on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

Rahm tops the FedExCup standings having won three tournaments, most recently the Genesis Invitational last month. He had been due to tee off alongside American Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Lowry looks set to miss the cut by one shot after carding a three-under 69 to follow a disappointing 77 on the opening day. That leaves him on two-over for the tournament with the projected cut at one-over. His second round included an eagle on the 11th along with six birdies and back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and 14th, and fourth and fifth holes.

Power is further back on six-over after a four-over 76 which featured three birdies, five bogeys and a double-bogey on the fourth.

Rory McIlroy is also in danger of missing the cut, and is through five holes as he sits on four-over overall.

