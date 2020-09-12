Lowry misses out with second-round 73 on PGA Tour while Power also fails to make cut

SHANE LOWRY AND Séamus Power both failed to make the cut at the Safeway Open in California in the latest event on the PGA Tour.

The 2019 Open champion, who made an impressive start with a 68 in the opening round, slipped back with a one-over 73 in the second round which included bogeys on the third and 12th holes.

That means Lowry misses out on making the weekend, as American’s Sam Burns currently leads.

Power also missed the cut after a second-round 71 to leave him on two-over overall. The Waterford was facing an uphill battle after carding a 75 in the opening round, and was unable to make up the ground on the second day.

He picked up birdies on the first, third and fourth holes but also had three bogeys between the 11th and 14th as he bowed out.

Meanwhile, Burns overcame an early double bogey to take a two-shot lead at the midway point of the tournament.

The American entered Friday’s round trailing Scot Russell Knox by a stroke, but his attempt to chase Knox down got off to a disastrous start when he found the water on the 11th.

But after settling for a double bogey, Burns immediately clicked into gear – carding five birdies through the rest of the back nine.

He carried this momentum into the front nine, picking up another four birdies and an eagle – along with one bogey – to post a seven-under 65.

Two strokes back from Burns on 15 under is fellow American Harry Higgs, who shot a closing albatross for a second round of 62.

Knox finished Friday’s round tied for third on 12 under, alongside Australian Cameron Percy and American DJ Trahan.

Meanwhile England’s Ben Taylor shot an eight-under 67 to head into the third round tied for seventeenth.

