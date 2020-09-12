This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

Lowry misses out with second-round 73 on PGA Tour while Power also fails to make cut

USA’s Sam Burns holds a two-shot lead heading into the third round.

By Press Association Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 9:42 AM
17 minutes ago 164 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5202843
Shane Lowry in action in California.
Image: Bob Kupbens
Shane Lowry in action in California.
Shane Lowry in action in California.
Image: Bob Kupbens

Updated 10 minutes ago

SHANE LOWRY AND Séamus Power both failed to make the cut at the Safeway Open in California in the latest event on the PGA Tour.

The 2019 Open champion, who made an impressive start with a 68 in the opening round, slipped back with a one-over 73 in the second round which included bogeys on the third and 12th holes.

That means Lowry misses out on making the weekend, as American’s Sam Burns currently leads.

Power also missed the cut after a second-round 71 to leave him on two-over overall. The Waterford was facing an uphill battle after carding a 75 in the opening round, and was unable to make up the ground on the second day.

He picked up birdies on the first, third and fourth holes but also had three bogeys between the 11th and 14th as he bowed out.

Meanwhile, Burns overcame an early double bogey to take a two-shot lead at the midway point of the tournament. 

The American entered Friday’s round trailing Scot Russell Knox by a stroke, but his attempt to chase Knox down got off to a disastrous start when he found the water on the 11th.

But after settling for a double bogey, Burns immediately clicked into gear – carding five birdies through the rest of the back nine.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He carried this momentum into the front nine, picking up another four birdies and an eagle – along with one bogey – to post a seven-under 65.

Two strokes back from Burns on 15 under is fellow American Harry Higgs, who shot a closing albatross for a second round of 62.

Knox finished Friday’s round tied for third on 12 under, alongside Australian Cameron Percy and American DJ Trahan.

Meanwhile England’s Ben Taylor shot an eight-under 67 to head into the third round tied for seventeenth.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie