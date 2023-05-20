McIlroy and Lowry in the hunt after day two of US PGA

SHANE LOWRY and Rory McIlroy both finished on level par after shooting a 67 and 69 respectively on day two of the US PGA Championship.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland, Canada’s Cory Conners and USA’s Scottie Scheffler shared the lead on five-under at the time of writing.

Padraig Harrington trails his fellow Irish stars by three shots after shooting a 71 to leave him on three over.

It was another disappointing day for Seamus Power, meanwhile.

Following yesterday’s 75, the Waterford native registered a 74 today. It left him nine over and he is consequently set to miss the cut.

You can follow the live leaderboard here.

