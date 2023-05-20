Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Shane Lowry (file pic).
McIlroy and Lowry in the hunt after day two of US PGA
It was another disappointing day for Seamus Power, meanwhile.
22 minutes ago

SHANE LOWRY and Rory McIlroy both finished on level par after shooting a 67 and 69 respectively on day two of the US PGA Championship.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland, Canada’s Cory Conners and USA’s Scottie Scheffler shared the lead on five-under at the time of writing.

Padraig Harrington trails his fellow Irish stars by three shots after shooting a 71 to leave him on three over.

Following yesterday’s 75, the Waterford native registered a 74 today. It left him nine over and he is consequently set to miss the cut.

You can follow the live leaderboard here.

More to follow

