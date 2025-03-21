The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lowry pushes into contention at Valspar Championship
SHANE LOWRY KEPT himself in contention at the Valspar Championship with a brilliant second round 67.
Lowry made a blistering start on the second day of action at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida, shooting six birdies across his opening nine holes.
That left the Offaly man leading on six-under at the turn, but Lowry carded two bogeys on the back nine to finish on four-under.
Having registered an even-par 71 in his opening round, Lowry now sits on four-under overall, just one shot behind clubhouse leaders Viktor Hovland and Japan’s Ryo Hisatune.
Seamus Power is level par following a second round 72, leaving him safely inside the cut line.
The Waterford native opened with a one-under 70 yesterday but added two shots on Friday, hitting two birdies and three bogeys.
Golf seamus power Shane Lowry Valspar Championship