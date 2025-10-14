'We're doing this in a very safe manner' - Shane Ryan on move to controversial Enhanced Games

IRISH SWIMMER SHANE Ryan has opened up about his decision to join the controversial Enhanced Games, revealing that he needed to consider “what’s good for my future” in making the move.

The Enhanced Games is a new sports event which allows athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision. The inaugural edition of the competition will take place in Las Vegas next May.

The 31-year-old Ryan, who was born in America but represented Ireland across three separate Olympic Games, announced his retirement from competitive swimming last week before signing up for the Enhanced Games this week.

Speaking to Off The Ball, Ryan explained that he declined a previous approach from Enhanced Games but has since announced his decision to join. He also opened up about the financial motivations involved in the move.

“There’s a life outside of swimming and Olympic athletes do not get paid that well. I was on €18,000 for a number of years, and that’s below minimum wage.

“I’m 31 years old. This is an opportunity of making six figures and I could win up to $600,000 by May. That’s gonna set up my life like crazy with a craft that I’ve honed my whole life. Yes, it’s very controversial but at the same time, people’s opinions aren’t gonna pay my bills. I’ve done everything I could for Ireland and I’m very grateful that I was able to do that. But now, I’ve opened up a new book.”

The Enhanced Games is an alternative to the Olympic Games, with the key difference being that athletes are allowed to take performance-enhancing substances that are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Ryan says there is “a lot of negativity” around the Enhanced Games, but insists the health of athletes will be adequately cared for.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Shane’s on performance enhancing drugs right now.’ No, I’m not. We’re training in Las Vegas, getting the absolute optimal care.

“From the performance enhancing drug side, we’re only gonna be on that for a month or two before May. And we’re gonna have doctors, we’re gonna have blood tests. We’re doing this in a very safe manner and it has a very bad stigma because of weightlifting, bodybuilders where they try to go big and beyond. We’re not trying to get big. We’re only doing this for the recovery aspect.

“I will always support 100% clean athletes competing for the Olympic Games. Everyone competing in the Enhanced Games still supports that and we would never take away from that.”