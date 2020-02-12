How Joyce's belief and freedom turned Galway's most gifted attacker into force to be reckoned with

Padraic Joyce in conversation with his captain Shane Walsh before they played Kerry in Tralee.

THERE’S A GOOD argument to be made that Galway are the story of Division 1 so far and Shane Walsh has been the best player on show.

Often times it can take a new manager the entire league before his imprinting his stamp on the team’s style of play, but Padraic Joyce’s impact has been immediate.

An immensely gifted forward that won two All-Irelands, a pair of All-Stars and Footballer of the Year during his playing days, it’s no surprise that Joyce favours an attacking brand of football.

Chest out and collar up, he had an undoubted swagger as a player, influenced by a childhood spent idolising Eric Cantona.

He has brought that air of confidence into his managerial career.

A couple of weeks after his appointment to the hot-seat, Joyce declared that his aim was to win the FBD League, National League and the All-Ireland by the end of 2020. No three-year plan or transition talk, he was blunt and open about his ambition.

“That is our aim. That is what we are aiming for straight away. It may sound far-fetched to a lot of people.

“But I’m not saying we are going to win the All-Ireland in two years’ time or three years’ time. We are training for the 30th of August next year. That’s when the final is on. And that is what we are training for. And if we don’t do that, I’d see it as a disappointment.”

Humbled to meet my all time idol Eric the King Cantona back stage tonight in belfast @A_mcelvaney @ManUtd what a gentleman.. pic.twitter.com/1Or3M2A2s7 — Padraic Joyce (@Padraic14) October 29, 2018

In truth, much of what Joyce has done since getting the Galway job has been a breath of fresh air. Following their round 2 league trip to Tralee, the Tribesmen stayed down in Kerry for a team night out – an unusual move given they faced a trip to Letterkenny the following weekend.

When they edged out Donegal on Sunday, he gave a glowing endorsement of his players, which must have left them feeling ten feet tall.

“The boys showed great character and great heart. It has been questioned in Galway before – having heart and character and had we the bottle for these big matches?

To come to Donegal and get two points is no easy feat so hats off, I’m so proud of the lads and I’m so proud to be their manager.”

He named Shane Walsh captain and has built the attack around the Kilkerrin-Clonberne flyer.

If the Galway manager grew up admiring Cantona, then Walsh was raised on stories of Joyce, Donnellan and Fallon. As a youngster, he’d race home from school and turn on ‘The History of Galway Football’ on his VHS player.

“I’ve watched that easily over 1,000 times,” he recalled in 2018. “Every day after school I used to go home and watch it. I could probably relay the whole video back to you.”

Galway’s All-Ireland wins of 1998 and 2001 were seared into his young mind and he could recall the commentary from those victories almost verbatim.

Joyce has long admired Walsh as a player, but felt he had more in him. After working together with the 2017 International Rules side, where Joyce served as coach, he noted that Walsh was “a very skilful footballer” but added he “needs to apply himself a little bit more.”

Extolling the maximum out of his most talented player is evidently high up the list of Joyce’s priorities in his debut campaign in charge.

Walsh’s talent has never been in question. Since storming onto the scene in 2013, he’s shown flashes of his breathtaking ability with the ball.

Two years earlier, he kicked nine points for Jarlaths in the Hogan Cup final defeat to St Colman’s. His personal highlight reel includes this stunning piece of control and point against Tipperary in the 2014 qualifiers.

The 26-year-old is almost as fast running with the ball as he is without it. He covers ground quickly, gliding across the turf with that familiar graceful style.

He was straight-jacketed for much of Kevin Walsh’s reign, often finding himself way back in his own defence and too far out the field to hurt the opposition.

With the breeze behind them in the first period on Sunday, Galway set-up with Damien Comer as a strike-runner from centre-forward and Walsh at full-forward.

Against the wind, Comer dropped deeper as a third midfielder and Walsh went to 11, dictating more of the play further from goal.

He hurt Donegal with his runs from deep after half-time. From 11 second-half possessions, he scored 0-3 and assisted Johnny Heaney’s goal.

When he’s inside, Galway now look to hit Walsh with early kick-passes.

It’s notable how players have their heads raised when they have possession around the middle third…

Sean Kelly at midfield scans for a quick delivery inside. Source: TG4

…looking to hit Walsh before the defence can filter back in front of him.

Michael Daly about to hit an early ball into Walsh from his own 65. Source: TG4

Quicker ball going in means Walsh has more space and time when he receives it. He can then turn and take on his man, without having to go backwards or sideways.

Source: TG4

He’s evidently encouraged to shoot at every opportunity. He had four shots at the posts inside the opening seven minutes, two off either foot. He’s one of the most natural two-footed forwards in the game.

Outside of David Clifford, there probably isn’t a player in the country more adept at shooting off either foot, which makes defending him a very tricky proposition.

Here, he cuts inside his marker Eoghan Ban Gallagher and draws three Donegal defenders to his left side. A quick shake of the hips and Walsh turns back onto his right to fire over the bar unopposed.

(Click here if you can’t view the clip above)

He has developed a unique and elaborate routine on his free-kicks too.

Source: TG4

(Click here if you can’t view the clip above)

He’s a creator as well as a scorer. Walsh picked out Comer to set-up a glorious goal chance in the opening period with this inch-perfect pass.

Source: TG4

(Click here if you can’t view the clip above)

The most telling statistic of all? Walsh touched the ball just twice inside his own half in the entire game, which will please Tribe supporters.

It’s still early days in the Joyce reign, but the signs are good. Walsh is playing with a renewed freedom and appears unburdened by the captaincy.

In fact, he looks invigorated with the leadership role and Galway are playing more attractive football than they’ve done in years.

