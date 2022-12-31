Advertisement
Ruan Nortje and the Bulls struggled to break down the Sharks in Durban.
# United Rugby Championship
Kolisi and Sharks warm up for Connacht trip with comfortable derby win
Sharks make it six wins from nine with 47-20 victory over the Bulls.
23 minutes ago

CELL C SHARKS recorded their sixth United Rugby Championship victory from nine starts this season after they brushed aside the Vodacom Bulls 47-20 in Durban.

Siya Kolisi’s team produced a dominant first-half display, racking up 30 points through tries by scrum-half Grant Williams and hooker Bongi Mbonambi, while they were also awarded a penalty try and fly-half Curwin Bosch kicked three penalties and two conversions.

There was no way back for the Bulls, who did not help their cause by having two players yellow-carded in quick succession just before half-time.

Wing Canan Moodie, the first to be sin-binned, claimed a fine solo touchdown and full-back Johan Goosen also scored, with fly-half Chris Smith landing two conversions and two penalties.

Moodie then collected a second yellow two minutes from time for a high tackle, meaning that he was sent off as the Bulls’ afternoon ended in suitably frustrating fashion.

The Sharks — who travel to face Connacht in the Sportsground next weekend — were in the mood to entertain a crowd of just under 26,000 as centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg touched down twice in the second period, while Bosch added two more conversions and a penalty to finish with 20 points.

In Saturday’s other early URC kick-off, Benetton beat Zebre 40-17.

Press Association
