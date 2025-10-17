Ulster make 5 changes as Sharks recall more internationals for Durban clash

ULSTER HAVE MADE five changes to their side that defeated the Bulls ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium, Durban (Premier Sports, 3pm).
Hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead Scott Wilson will make their first starts of the season as Richie Murphy’s side take on last season’s beaten semi-finalists in the first of their two games in South Africa this month.
A third change among the forwards sees Harry Sheridan replace the injured Cormac Izuchukwu at lock.
Murphy has also made two alterations to his backline, where Mike Lowry returns from injury to make his first start of the season at fullback, with Jacob Stockdale shifting to the left wing.
Werner Kok comes onto the right wing to face his former side, with Zac Ward not involved in the matchday squad.
Sharks head coach John Plumtree, meanwhile, on Thursday recalled to his lineup South African internationals Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi, who join fellow Springboks Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch in the hosts’ starting XV.
Mbonambi and Koch each featured off the bench in the Sharks’ 31-5 defeat to Leinster in Dublin last weekend.
Ulster, two for two on the season so far, are roughly 10-point underdogs heading into Saturday’s encounter, in which the Sharks will seek to earn their first victory of the season.
Sharks
15. Edwill van der Merwe
14. Ethan Hooker
13. Jurenzo Julius
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Siya Masuku
9. Grant Williams
1. Ox Nche
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Vincent Koch
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Marvin Orie
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Vincent Tshituka (Captain)
8. Phepsi Buthelezi
Replacements:
16. Fez Mbatha
17. Simphiwe Matanzima
18. Ruan Dreyer
19. Bathobele Hlekani
20. Emmanuel Tshituka
21. Jaden Hendrikse
22. Jordan Hendrikse
23. Lukhanyo Am
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Werner Kok
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Sam Crean
2. Tom Stewart,
3. Scott Wilson
4. Iain Henderson (Captain)
5. Harry Sheridan
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Callum Reid
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Joe Hopes
20. Sean Reffell
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Jude Postlethwaite
