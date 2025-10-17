Ulster make 5 changes as Sharks recall more internationals for Durban clash

ULSTER HAVE MADE five changes to their side that defeated the Bulls ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Sharks at Kings Park Stadium, Durban (Premier Sports, 3pm).

Hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead Scott Wilson will make their first starts of the season as Richie Murphy’s side take on last season’s beaten semi-finalists in the first of their two games in South Africa this month.

A third change among the forwards sees Harry Sheridan replace the injured Cormac Izuchukwu at lock.

Murphy has also made two alterations to his backline, where Mike Lowry returns from injury to make his first start of the season at fullback, with Jacob Stockdale shifting to the left wing.

Werner Kok comes onto the right wing to face his former side, with Zac Ward not involved in the matchday squad.

Sharks head coach John Plumtree, meanwhile, on Thursday recalled to his lineup South African internationals Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi, who join fellow Springboks Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch in the hosts’ starting XV.

Mbonambi and Koch each featured off the bench in the Sharks’ 31-5 defeat to Leinster in Dublin last weekend.

Ulster, two for two on the season so far, are roughly 10-point underdogs heading into Saturday’s encounter, in which the Sharks will seek to earn their first victory of the season.

Sharks

15. Edwill van der Merwe

14. Ethan Hooker

13. Jurenzo Julius

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Siya Masuku

9. Grant Williams

1. Ox Nche

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Vincent Koch

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Marvin Orie

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Vincent Tshituka (Captain)

8. Phepsi Buthelezi

Replacements:

16. Fez Mbatha

17. Simphiwe Matanzima

18. Ruan Dreyer

19. Bathobele Hlekani

20. Emmanuel Tshituka

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Jordan Hendrikse

23. Lukhanyo Am

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Sam Crean

2. Tom Stewart,

3. Scott Wilson

4. Iain Henderson (Captain)

5. Harry Sheridan

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Callum Reid

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Joe Hopes

20. Sean Reffell

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Jude Postlethwaite

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

ARs: Morne Ferreira (SARU), Sean Muller (SARU)

TMO: Ben Connor (WRU)