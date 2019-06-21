Ex-Leinster out-half Berne joins Australia's World Cup coaching staff

SHAUN BERNE’S LONGSTANDING association with Michael Cheika continues, after the former Leinster out-half was appointed to Australia’s coaching staff for this year’s World Cup.

Berne, who made 23 appearances for Leinster between 2009 and 2011, joins the Wallabies backroom team as an assistant coach, replacing Munster-bound Stephen Larkham.

Berne with Joe Schmidt back in 2010. Source: James Crombie

The 40-year-old has been serving as the Melbourne Rebels attack coach in recent times, having started his coaching career as part of the Leinster ‘A’ staff in 2015.

Berne played under Cheika at the eastern province and now completes the Wallabies’ coaching ticket for the forthcoming global tournament in Japan, after Larkham — last week named as Munster’s new senior coach — left his position back in February.

“This is a huge opportunity for me personally but more importantly, I want to do whatever I can to make the Wallabies successful this year,” he said.

“I want to contribute to the team by focusing on the things that will serve us best when we are under pressure, like passing, catching, alignment, running lines and deception — on and off the ball.

“I just want to add wherever I can to the coaching team around me – it sounds simple but simple things done really well, all the time, will get us to where Cheik wants us to be as a team.”

Cheika added: “Shaun’s a great young coach and he’s going to add new energy into how we coach the players.

Berne has been working with the Rebels in Super Rugby. Source: PA Images

“His job will be to help players achieve their top levels of play and stay at that level more consistently.”

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against Fiji on 21 September before further Pool D games against Wales, Uruguay and Georgia.

Meanwhile, former All Black Daryl Gibson has quit as NSW Waratahs coach after a tumultuous season overshadowed by the sacking of Israel Folau.

Gibson had a year left on his contract, but opted not to see it out, ending a seven-year involvement with the Super Rugby club, including winning the southern hemisphere title in 2014.

Gibson said his decision was in the best interests of the team moving forward.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but one that I think is in the best interest of the team, myself and my family,” he said.

“I’m proud to have served as head coach, this is now a wonderful opportunity for someone to bring the next generation of young players through and really own that process for the next three to four years.”

Gibson took over as head coach in 2016, following a three-year stint as assistant to Cheika.

