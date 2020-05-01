Shay Given heads up group to source PPE for frontline healthcare staff 'working to save our lives'

134-CAP IRELAND goalkeeeper Shay Given is heading up a campaign to provide protective equipment for frontline NHS workers.

The former Newcastle United stopper and this week launched the not for profit organisation Care Given and the running total on the group’s website says over 4,000 masks have been supplied thanks to donations to date.

“Over 100 NHS workers have died already, which is scary,” the current Derby County goalkeeping coach said on TalkSport.

“We felt that we could do something. Every pound (€1.14) is two facemasks and if people will get behind it, it will be fantastic.

We guarantee that it will all go to the frontline- these people are working to save our lives.”

The 44-year-old added: “A good friend of mine, Rob Noble, is sort of the mastermind behind it. We put our brains together… all our money goes directly to PPE like masks, gloves, aprons, to help the frontliners.”

You can donate to supply PPE to the NHS through Given’s group at CareGiven.co.uk or buy flags, stickers and broaches.