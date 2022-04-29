Membership : Access or Sign Up
Conor Hourihane on target as Sheffield United defeat QPR to maintain play-off push

The Ireland international wrapped up a 3-1 win by volleying in the visitors’ third goal in stoppage time.

By AFP Friday 29 Apr 2022, 10:42 PM
Conor Hourihane was on target for Sheffield United.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHEFFIELD UNITED CAME from behind to win 3-1 at Queens Park Rangers on Friday as they ensured their bid for a Championship play-off place will remain alive going into the final day of the regular season.

In what was Mark Warburton’s last home game as QPR manager, the west London side went ahead in this English second tier fixture through Charlie Austin’s header from Albert Adomah’s cross in the 31st minute.

The sixth-placed Blades, however, were a transformed team after half-time and went close to an equaliser on several occasions before Iliman Ndiaye levelled from close-range.

Sheffield United, relegated from the Premier League last season, continued to dominate and went ahead when former QPR defender Jack Robinson headed in powerfully from a well-worked free-kick.

Blades substitute Conor Hourihane put the result beyond doubt by volleying in the visitors’ third goal in stoppage time.

Only the top two at the end of the regular season are guaranteed automatic promotion to the lucrative Premier League, with Championship leaders Fulham already assured of a place in English football’s top-flight.

The third and final promotion place will be decided by a series of play-off matches between the four teams finishing third to sixth.

Sheffield United’s victory has left them five points clear of Middlesbrough, although their Yorkshire rivals have a game in hand.

The Blades finish the regular season at home to Fulham on 7 May.

– © AFP 2022

