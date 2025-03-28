Sheffield United brush aside Coventry to reclaim top spot in Championship

Sheffield United 3

Coventry City 1

SHEFFIELD UNITED MADE LIGHT work of play-off hopefuls Coventry at Bramall Lane as a 3-1 win swept them back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Gus Hamer opened the scoring against his former club with a brilliant free-kick and after Tyrese Campbell had put the Blades 2-0 up at half-time, Rhian Brewster slammed home a game-clinching third.

Jack Rudoni volleyed a stoppage-time consolation for Coventry as the Blades secured their 10th win in their last 13 league matches to open up a three-point lead over second-placed Yorkshire rivals Leeds, who play Swansea at home on Saturday.

The Blades also cranked up the pressure on Burnley, climbing five points clear of their other automatic promotion challengers, who also play on Saturday, against Bristol City at Turf Moor.

Coventry had stepped up their bid for a top-six finish under Frank Lampard by winning 10 of their previous 12 league games, but despite spells of decent pressure, they rarely troubled their hosts.

Advertisement

The Blades carved out the first scoring chance, with Brewster’s goalbound effort well blocked by Jake Bidwell.

Coventry enjoyed more early possession, but the home side produced the first moment of quality to take the lead in the 19th minute.

Hamer picked himself up after being hauled down by Coventry defender Bobby Thomas 25 yards from goal and curled his free-kick over the wall and into visiting goalkeeper Oliver Dovin’s top left-hand corner.

It was Hamer’s eighth league goal of the season, while his celebrations were muted having left the Sky Blues for Bramall Lane in August 2023.

United extended their lead in the 30th minute. Hamza Choudhury and Femi Seriki combined down the right and the latter’s low, drilled cross was deftly turned home by Campbell for his 10th league goal of the season.

Coventry were dealt another blow before the break when Dovin was carried off on a stretcher following Campbell’s challenge.

Dovin was replaced by Brad Collins, whose superb reflex save from Campbell’s header denied the Blades a third goal in first-half stoppage time.

Coventry began the second period with renewed purpose. Victor Torp’s flick -the visitors’ first effort on target – and Haji Wright’s low drive were both held by Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

United extended their lead with their first chance since the interval. Ben Brereton Diaz’s drive into the box scattered Coventry’s rearguard and he teed up Brewster to sweep home the all-important third goal in the 62nd minute.

Blades substitute Callum O’Hare fired narrowly over against his former club and there were also more clear chances for Sydie Peck and Choudhury.

Ben Sheaf’s thumping shot was blocked by Choudhury and fellow substitute Ellis Simms headed inches wide before Rudoni volleyed home for the visitors in added time following a corner.