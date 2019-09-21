Sheffield United silence Goodison and pile pressure on Everton boss Silva

HIGH-FLYING SHEFFIELD United continued their excellent start to life back in the Premier League as they stunned Everton at Goodison Park and heaped more pressure on Marco Silva.

The Toffees were booed off after a 2-0 defeat to United, who secured all three points on Merseyside courtesy of a Yerry Mina own goal and Lys Mousset’s 79th-minute strike.

Everton dominated for large periods of the game but were unable to make their possession count, as the visitors secured their first away victory of the season to move up to eight points in eighth.

Silva’s side, meanwhile, are languishing in 14th, just three points above the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Chris Wilder’s Blades.

Elsewhere, Burnley beat Norwich 2-0 at Turf Moor, with striker Chris Wood scoring in the 10th and 14th minutes.

