Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Sheffield United midfielder Fleck taken to hospital after ‘urgent medical care’ during game at Reading

The 30-year-old went down unchallenged in the second half of the game.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 10:09 PM
1 hour ago
Sheffield United's John Fleck is placed on a stretcher during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHEFFIELD UNITED midfielder John Fleck was taken off on a stretcher after a serious-looking incident in the second half of the Championship game at Reading.

With United leading 1-0, Fleck went down apparently unchallenged and his teammates quickly indicated for the medics to run on the pitch to tend to him.

The 30-year-old received “urgent medical care”, the Blades said on their official Twitter account, before, after a 10-minute delay, he was taken off on a stretcher and out of the ground to a waiting ambulance.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital is a short distance from the SCL Stadium.

The match was able to resume.

