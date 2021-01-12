BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 12 January 2021
Sheffield United winger joins Bohemians

Stephen Mallon has signed for Keith Long’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 6:39 PM
Stephen Mallon pictured durinh his time on loan at Central Coast Mariners in 2019.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

BOHEMIANS have completed the signing of winger Stephen Mallon from Sheffield United, the Irish club have announced.

The 21-year-old spent the 2020 season on loan at Derry City and has previously spent time at Australian club Central Coast Mariners.

The Belfast native has represented both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage level, announcing his intentions to switch allegiance to the latter back in September.

Speaking in reaction to the signing, Bohs boss Keith Long said: ”Having lost two key wide players in Danny Grant and Kris Twardek in recent months, wide areas are a position where we have been looking to strengthen since those departures.

“In Stephen, we have an exciting winger who will give us options on both wings — be it on his natural side on the left or as a reverse winger on the right.

“He is young, hungry to prove himself, and this is a big season for him. He knows the league having been on loan at Derry last season and I believe he will prove to be a key signing for us.”

Bohemians 2021 squad so far – Goalkeepers: James Talbot, Stephen McGuinness. Defenders: Anto Breslin, Ciarán Kelly, James Finnerty, Rob Cornwall, Rory Feely, Tyreke Wilson. Midfielders: Ali Coote, Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy, Jack Moylan, Keith Buckley, Keith Ward, Promise Omochere, Ross Tierney, Stephen Mallon. Strikers: Georgie Kelly, Thomas Oluwa.

Paul Fennessy
