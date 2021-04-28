BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Advertisement

'I went downhill rapidly' - Sheffield Wednesday boss on coronavirus-induced pneumonia

Darren Moore has no set time scale for a return to work.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 5:50 PM
15 minutes ago 320 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5422789
Darren Moore (file pic).
Image: PA
Darren Moore (file pic).
Darren Moore (file pic).
Image: PA

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Darren Moore has revealed how coronavirus-induced pneumonia “got hold of me very quickly” as he works his way back to full fitness.

The 47-year-old has suffered complications, including blood clots on the lungs, after contracting Covid-19.

“I keep fit, I am active, but this got hold of me very quickly and that was the alarming thing,” Moore told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website.

“I went downhill rapidly but over the past few days I do feel my body is getting back to where it should be as an individual. That’s a big positive because my body has not been my own.

“By resting I am building my strength and energy levels which will allow my body to strengthen.

“I am chomping at the bit to get back but I have to listen to the medical advice.”

Former West Brom boss Moore left Doncaster at the start of March to take over at Hillsborough.

But the Owls are in serious danger of being relegated to League One as they are four points adrift of 21st-placed Derby with two games to play.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Moore, who has no set time scale for a return to work, said: “I am gutted, really gutted, because I want to be there. I want to be there at the heart of it, but I have to rest.

“I would like to say a big, big thank you for the unbelievable support I have received. I have been overwhelmed and touched by the love.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie