Shelbourne put seven past Cork as Peamount maintain perfect start

Shelbourne were on fire in front of goal at Tolka Park.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 9:10 PM
PEAMOUNT UNITED DEFEATED DLR Waves in their Women’s National League top of the table clash, while Shelbourne put seven goals past Cork City. 

Reigning champions Shelbourne hit the net in Tolka Park through Shauna Fox, Noelle Murray, Jess Stapleton (2), Gloria Douglas, Jemma Quinn and Katie O’Dowd.

Peamount maintained their winning start to the season with a 3-2 victory as Erin McLaughlin, Lauren Kelly and Aine O’Gorman scored the goals. 

Elsewhere, Wexford Youths defeated Treaty United 3-1, Athlone Town saw off Galway WFC 3-1 and Bohemians enjoyed a 3-1 win against Sligo Rovers. 

