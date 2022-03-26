Shelbourne put seven past Cork as Peamount maintain perfect start

PEAMOUNT UNITED DEFEATED DLR Waves in their Women’s National League top of the table clash, while Shelbourne put seven goals past Cork City.

Reigning champions Shelbourne hit the net in Tolka Park through Shauna Fox, Noelle Murray, Jess Stapleton (2), Gloria Douglas, Jemma Quinn and Katie O’Dowd.

The players were led out today by Anastaiia and Marina, U19 Ukraine internationals and have been training with the Reds in recent weeks.



With ticket sales from todays game donated to the Irish Red Cross, it was a great day of solidarity 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/HmtO3A9XzV — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) March 26, 2022

Peamount maintained their winning start to the season with a 3-2 victory as Erin McLaughlin, Lauren Kelly and Aine O’Gorman scored the goals.

Elsewhere, Wexford Youths defeated Treaty United 3-1, Athlone Town saw off Galway WFC 3-1 and Bohemians enjoyed a 3-1 win against Sligo Rovers.