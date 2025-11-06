Conference League hopes hang in balance as 10-man Shelbourne suffer defeat to Drita

Shelbourne 0

Drita 1

FROM A POSITION of composure and control Shelbourne’s night disintegrated into one of regret.

It may well prove ruinous.

This 1-0 defeat to Drita feels like a sorry encapsulation of their story in the Uefa Conference League.

Worse still, it won’t go down as a learning experience against savvier or superior opposition.

Just like the defeat to KF Shkendjia last month, this was a partially self-inflicted sickener.

Their hopes of progress beyond the league phase are dwindling as the sense of anguish at what feels like missed opportunities continues to haunt them.

With one point and no goals from their first three games, Shels now require a stunning turnaround in the second half of the campaign.

They are 30th in the table, one place above Shamrock Rovers, but the two League of Ireland clubs appear to be on different trajectories given the challenges to come.

If tonight – following on from conceding a stoppage time goal to lose in North Macedonia – is anything to go by they must feel their luck is completely out.

They played three quarters of the game with 10 men after James ‘Chuck’ Norris somewhat lived up to his nickname with an over-the-top tackle.

Advertisement

Mipo Odbueko reacts to his first-half miss. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Mipo Odubeko missed a sitter when the scores were level in the first half and Alamir Ajzeraj’s goal that put the cherry on this stale, horrible cake took a double deflection on 57 minutes.

The seesaw in emotion for Shels during this league phase campaign was encapsulated in just over 60 seconds in the first half.

A Harry Wood corner on 14 minutes somehow struck the inside of the front post and zipped across the goal only to be cleared from danger.

In the next phase of play, Norris was a fraction late and high with a tackle on the lower shin of Alamir Ajzeraj that left him writhing in agony on the floor.

The referee was sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR and issued a straight red. The Drita man was back on his feet and trotted off with pats on the back and high fives from his teammates.

Norris, who has been excellent in recent months for Shels, might just have played his last game for the club unless he makes his loan move from Liverpool permanent. A three-game now kicks in which means he won’t have any further part in the remaining European fixtures.

They don’t play again until AZ Alkmaar away in three weeks’ time with Crystal Palace here in Tallaght followed by Celje in Slovenia a week before Christmas.

Joey O’Brien somehow needs to inspire a stirring, famous revival.

And yet, even with a man advantage, it was Shels who went into the break here filled with even more disappointment that they weren’t in the lead.

Mipo Odubeko wasted a glorious chance on 34 minutes when Kerr McInroy’s floated pass over the top led to a mix-up between the Drita centre backs.

Jorgo Pellumbi lost the flight of the ball and stumbled to the floor as he headed it off Egzon Bejtulai into the path of Odubeko.

Goalkeeper Faton Maloku had also advanced from his goal so was well out of position as it trickled gratefully for the Dubliner to side foot into an empty net.

Instead, in what can only be a complete lack of concentration, he side-footed a tame effort wide from inside the D on the edge of the box.

A comedy of errors that you sensed would have drastic consequences.

Shels remained on top until Drita began to pen them in during seven minutes of first-half stoppage time. Besnik Krasniqi was getting more space down the right and his cross was met by Rron Broja who glanced a header off the top of the crossbar.

The pendulum swung in the away side’s favour on 57 minutes, and required a double deflection to do so. Ajzeraj struck a harmless shot from around 25 yards into JJ Lunney, the ball then spun off Lewis Temple and, almost in slow motion for added cruelty, it skidded to Wessel Speel’s left.

The Dutch goalkeeper did keep his side in it five minutes later with a close-range save from Albert Dabiqai. O’Brien turned to his bench, replacing midfielder Lunney with striker Martin and throwing him up to alongside Odubeko.

The substitute almost made an immediate impact with a header from six yards but he couldn’t get over it to direct on target.

Another of O’Brien’s subs, Evan Caffrey, showed their was still signs of life heading into the final 10 minutes as he forced two saves coming in off the right.

But there was no comeback and now they need a miracle.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Milan Mbeng, Paddy Barrett, Mark Coyle (captain) (Lewis Temple HT), James Norris; Daniel Kelly (Kameron Ledwidge 20), Jack Henry-Francis (Evan Caffrey 78), JJ Lunney (John Martin 63), Kerr McInroy, Harry Wood (Ali Coote 78); Mipo Odubeko.

Drita: Faton Maloku; Egzon Bejtulai, Jorgo Pellumbi,Blerton Sheji; Besnik Krasniqi, Mamadou Soumahoro (Kristal Abazaj 71), Rron Broja (captain) (Ilir Mustafa 82), Vesel Limaj, Raddy Ovouka; Albert Dabiqaj, Alamir Ajzeraj (Mike Arthur 90+3).

Referee: Oliver Reitala (Finland).

Attendance: 4,503.