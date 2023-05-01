Caffrey's stunning free-kick earns Shels a point at Drogheda

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

EVAN CAFFREY’S STUNNING free kick – his first Shelbourne goal – earned Damien Duff’s in-form team a point at Weavers Park.

Shels are now five games unbeaten in league action, despite Freddie Draper opening the scoring amid a largely dominant Drogheda display on the whole.

📽️ | Something in the air! A dead ball strike out of the top drawer from Evan Caffrey! Drogheda United 1-1 Shelbourne #DROSHE | #LOI pic.twitter.com/etdOZOQifr

But Caffrey’s free kick left Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe flailing and the travelling supporters in ecstasy.

Drogheda enjoyed the lions share of possession and chances in a first half where Damien Duff’s team were decidedly second best.

In the absence of Sean Boyd and Matty Smith, the Shels’ boss handed a first career league start to striker Kyle Robinson. His only Premier Division goal to date came at Weavers Park last season while at St Pat’s.

Neither he or his team looked likely to breach the United defence in the opening 45 minutes. It was hardly surprising that the game was scoreless at the break, considering only bottom side UCD had scored less in the league than these two teams so far this season.

Darragh Markey twice arrowed shots just over from the edge of the area and Freddie Draper’s shot was well blocked by Shane Griffin. The Drogs’ best opportunity arrived when Dayle Rooney’s low shot was cleared off the line by the well-positioned Tyreke Wilson.

Rob Hennessy felt there was no penalty case to answer when Ryan Brennan was caught in the head while heading towards goal from a Rooney cross. That complaints were neither loud or persistent spoke to the widespread acceptance of that decision.

Drogheda couldn’t crack the Shels defence however. As half time approached, both Rooney and Draper had attempts wide of Conor Kearns’ goal.

But United were ahead by the 49th minute. Rooney rolled a short corner to Markey and his pinpoint delivery was met by the head of Draper, who perfectly placed his header inside the far post and totally beyond the reach of a stranded Kearns.

Robinson had a header of his own moments later but his hit the upright, not the net. Draper came mightily close to a second too but when Conor Keeley headed a Rooney free-kick back across goal, Draper crashed a header off the crossbar.

Shels were on terms when Caffrey powered home a brilliant free kick from a position wide on the left. Caffrey’s execution was excellent but Drogs stopper Colin McCabe will be disappointed the attempt arrowed in on his side.

The goalkeeper redeemed himself, if necessary, in any case. In injury time, he saved well from Jack Moylan to preserve a point.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Elicha Ahui, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Aaron McNally; Ryan Brennan, Luke Heeney; Dylan Grimes, Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Freddie Draper (Adam Foley, 90).

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; John Ross Wilson, Paddy Barrett, Luke Byrne (Andrew Quinn, 83), Shane Griffin, Kameron Ledwidge (Jed Hadiki, 46); Jonathan Lunney, Tyreke Wilson, Evan Caffrey; Jack Moylan; Kyle Robinson (Brian McManus,

83).

Referee: Rob Hennessy