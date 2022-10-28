Shelbourne hit Drogheda for six to end their winless run in the league

SHELBOURNE 6

DROGHEDA UNITED 0

Darryl Geraghty reports

A FIRST HALF from steamrolling from Damien Duff’s Shelbourne emphatically ended their winless run in the league and ensured all three points stayed at a chilly Tolka Park.

A well taken Matty Smith finish and an Aodh Dervin deflected volley in the second half put the icing on the cake against a Drogheda side who failed to find any answers against the rampant Reds.

Although the game meant little in the way of their respective standings in the league table, this fixture carried a little bit of tension and a newly formed rivalry coming into the thanks to an eventful ending to their last meeting at Head in the Game Park.

The hosts emerged victorious on the night, that included the memorable and pointed “fat” celebration of ex-Red Ryan Brennan towards the Shelbourne dugout, but the drama continued to unfold after the final whistle when Kevin Doherty had accused Damien Duff of not shaking his hand and a “real Shelbourne man “ wouldn’t have done the same, something that didn’t sit well with the former Irish International.

Under the watchful eye of FAI Cup final opposition boss Ruaidhri Higgins, Shels started sharp in a full blooded clash and took just eight minutes to get themselves in front.

Sean Boyd celebrates his penalty. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Matty Smith’s rasper from 25-yards out was somewhat fortunately tipped over by Colin McCabe – nearly looping in at the last second – but from the resulting Shane Farrell corner up rose the towering 20-year-old Stephan Negru who cleverly headed down to the feet of Jack Moylan to sweep home from a couple of yards out.

The hosts were in the mood to put on a show for their supporters in their last home game of the season, and eight minutes later doubled their lead. Man-of-the-match Jack Moylan was causing havoc in the Drogs defence and played a wonderfully weighted ball through to JR Wilson, who smashed home from inside the area for his first of the season.

The down to the bare bones Drogheda side really struggled to get a foothold and stop the one-way traffic and before they knew it found themselves three down.

JJ Lunney’s floated free kick from deep was heading towards Gavin Molloy, who ended up on the deck following a collision of bodies in the area and referee Mark Moynihan showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Sean Boyd stepped up and smashed the ball high and left giving McCabe no chance.

Incredibly, moments later the hosts were awarded their second penalty in a breathless opening half hour. Farrell’s incredible switch of play found Smith in the area, who controlled beautifully before being bundled over by Dylan Grimes. The talismanic Boyd made no mistake again from 12-yards slotting low into the bottom right corner – his sixth successful spot-kick of the season.

It was a case of more of the same in the second period and things went from bad to worse for the visitors when the mercurial Matty Smith finally got his name on the scoresheet just after the hour mark.

Kameron Ledwidge pressed high, tenaciously winning the ball and played a low cross that was cut out by Keith Cowan, who was then dreadfully unlucky to see the ball fall to Smith’s feet and the Scotsman side footed home to make it five

Aodh Dervin added a sixth late on with a well struck deflected volley from the edge of the area to really rub salt in the wounds for the visitors, rubber stamping the home side’s biggest win of the season.

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson (Brian McManus, 62’), Stephan Negru, Luke Byrne (Kameron Ledwidge, 45’) , Shane Griffin, Shane Farrell (Mark Coyle, 62’), JJ Lunney (Aodh Dervin, 68’), Gavin Molloy, Matty Smith, Jack Moylan, Sean Boyd (Dan Carr, 68’)

Subs not used: Scott Van der Sluis, Gavin Hodgins, Josh Giurgi, Aaron O’Driscoll

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe, Darragh Nugent, Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Dane Massey, Emre Topcu, Ryan Brennan (Victor Arong, 68’), Dylan Grimes, Darragh Markey (Stevan Stanic-Floody, 57’), Dayle Rooney (Dylan Molloy, 45’), Chris Lyons (Dean Williams, 28’)

Subs not used: Lee Steacy, Stevan, Callum Ralph, Jack Supple, Fiachra Pagel

Referee: Mark Moynihan