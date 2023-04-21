Penalty drama aplenty as Shelbourne and Dundalk share the spoils

Shelbourne 1

RAYHAAN TULLOCH WON and then conceded a penalty before scoring a cracking late equaliser as Dundalk salvaged a point against a tenacious Shelbourne who played for over 80 minutes with 10 men in a thrilling contest at Tolka Park.

The game was quick to spark to life ten minutes in when Shelbourne conceded a penalty and had Shane Farrell sent off.

With Andrew Quinn having given away the spot kick when he tripped Tulloch, Shelbourne wingback Farrell received a straight red card for clashing with Keith Ward right in front of referee Damien MacGraith.

Further drama ensued as Conor Kearns got a strong hand to save Robbie Benson’s penalty.

Minutes later Shelbourne’s Paddy Barrett was adjudged to have fouled Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd before putting the ball in the net.

Though Davies and Ward had half chances for Dundalk, Shelbourne might have snatched the lead on 37 minutes but for the bravery of Shepperd who saved at the feet of Matty Smith.

Damien Duff’s Reds remained a real danger on the counter with Shepperd saving Jack Moylan’s attempted lob following Barrett’s long ball.

The game then swung Shelbourne’s way eight minutes into the second half.

A Darragh Leahy slip initially saw Moylan burst forward to set up Smith, whose touch let him down as Shepperd saved at his feet.

Their doggedness then brought Duff’s side the lead on 56 minutes.

Kian Leavy did well on the left initially as Smith treaded a ball through for the run of Evan Caffrey who was pushed over by Tulloch to concede a penalty.

Tom Maher / INPHO Referee Damien McGrath sends Shane Farrell of Shelbourne off. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Moylan sent Shepperd the wrong way in blasting his spot kick to the net.

Dundalk owned much of the ball for the remainder of the game, Benson hitting a post with Tulloch firing the rebound wide.

Their pressure finally told on 81 minutes with a piece of magic from Englishman Tulloch who skipped past both David Toure and Caffrey before drilling to the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Barrett, Byrne, Griffin; Quinn (Toure, h-t), Caffrey, Lunney, Farrell; Smith, Moylan (McManus, 85), Leavy (Ledwidge, 60).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Leahy, Benson; Lewis (Doyle, 79), Malley (Hoban, 60); Ward, Yli-Kokko (O’Kane, 51), Tulloch; Martin.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo)