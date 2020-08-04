Shelbourne make light of early Sheppard red card to win away at Finn Harps

Finn Harps 0

Shelbourne 1

SHELBOURNE ENDURED THE early sending off of Karl Sheppard to escape a wet and wild Finn Park with a win in the SSE Airtricity League this evening.

Sheppard was given a straight red card just 11 minutes into the game, when he was adjudged to have caught Kosovar Sadiki high when sliding into a challenge by the touchline.

Shels made light of their disadvantage to take the lead just prior to the half-hour mark. Alex O’Hanlon flighted a terrific cross to the back post to find Ryan Brennan, who stooped to head the ball beyond Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps’ net.

Shels were naturally forced to sit deep through large chunks of the second half but conceded few clear-cut chances and held firm, with ‘keeper Colin McCabe doing well to beat away a Karl O’Sullivan shot from the penalty area.

It’s a second-straight post-restart defeat for Harps, who lie two places and a single point from the foot of the table. Shels, meanwhile, bounce back from their return defeat at home to Waterford three days ago.

They remain fourth, level on 12 points with Bohemians, albeit having played a game more.