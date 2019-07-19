18-year-old Shels new boy helps them extend lead at the top as Drogheda move into second place

Jaze Kabia signed for the leaders this week.

SHELBOURNE EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division to six points tonight, while Drogheda United moved into second place.

Dublin outfit Shelbourne were 2-1 winners over Athlone Town, with new recruit 18-year-old Jaze Kabia wasting no time in getting on the scoresheet.

The young Cork striker, who signed from Cobh Ramblers this week, gave the Reds an early lead through a header, before Ciaran Kilduff doubled their returns before half time.

A late penalty was nothing but a consolation for Athlone, who sit second from the bottom.

Elsewhere, a superb second-half comeback saw Drogheda United beat Limerick 4-1 at the Markets Field and move into second place in the table.

Clyde O’Connell had the hosts 1-0 up after just five minutes but goals from Jamie Hollywood on his debut, captain Jake Hyland, Mark Doyle and Ryan O’Shea powered the Drogs to a huge win on the road.

Rob Manley steered Cabinteely to a crucial three points against Longford at home, his 94th-minute strike putting the gloss on their win.

Both of those sides are now level on 39 points, but Longford find themselves higher up in 3rd place on goal difference.

And in a dramatic meeting at Eamonn Deacy Park, hosts Galway came from behind twice to earn a very hard-fought draw with Bray Wanderers.

Conor Layng and Vinny Faherty hit the Tribesmen’s goals while Dylan McGlade and John Martin were on target for the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, Cobh Ramblers host Wexford Youths tomorrow evening, kick-off 7pm.

Results

Cabinteely 2-0 Longford Town

Galway United 2-2 Bray Wanderers

Limerick 1-4 Drogheda United

Athlone Town 1-2 Shelbourne

