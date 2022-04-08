Shamrock Rovers leave it late to overcome Shelbourne

Shelbourne FC: 1

Shamrock Rovers: 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

AARON GREENE PROVED the match-winner as back-to-back champions Shamrock Rovers left it late to escape with all three points in a dramatic ‘Ringsend Derby’ of the highest quality.

Following on from a huge morale-boosting win on the road in Sligo, Damien Duff’s Shelbourne got off to the worst possible start, conceding in just the second minute of the game

Irish U21 International Andy Lyons, fresh from his double in Ballybofey, showed all the composure of a seasoned frontman, calmly slotting the ball past Brendan Clarke from the edge of the area having been teed up by Richie Towell.

The hosts responded well, trying to take control of the game in an interesting tussle for possession and very easily could have gotten themselves back on level terms but ex-Rovers man Dan Carr’s volley was straight at Alan Mannus.

With the Shels management team of Duff and Joey O’Brien having recent experience of working with the visitors, an intriguing tactical battle started to develop, with Rovers having the majority of the ball.

Following another good spell of possession, the Hoops were inches away from doubling their lead through top scorer Graham Burke, but on the stretch from a low cross he couldn’t keep his effort down.

The recent reintroduction of the experienced Brendan Clarke in goal seems to have a calming effect on Shels’ defensive unit, and the 36-year old stopper was forced into action to deny Jack Byrne as the visitors began to turn the screw in their search for a second.

The sold-out famous old ground was almost treated to one of the all-time great team goals just before the break following a sweeping move in which nearly all of the Shamrock Rovers players were involved.

Starting with Mannus in his own box, playing a nice little triangle move to get out of pressure, ended with Towell scooping the ball over the top to that man Lyons again, who agonisingly saw his side-footed volley miss the far post by a couple of inches.

With the second half following a similar pattern, Duff looked to his bench to freshen things up and just before the hour mark paid dividends straight away. The introduction of Shane Griffin and Daniel Hawkins meant a slight tweak of positions and one of those was Kameron Ledwidge who shifted to wing-back.

The Irish youth international delivered a cross of the highest quality, right in the corridor between keeper and defenders, finding the tireless Shane Farrell who smashed home the equaliser as Tolka Park erupted in celebration.

Having got back on level terms Shels massively grew in confidence, feeling a winner was to be had, as Rovers looked to retain possession and quieten the raucous fans as the closing stages approached.

With just two minutes remaining Rovers broke the hearts of the Reds when substitutes Danny Mandroiu and Aaron Greene combined brilliantly, with the latter hammering home from just outside the area, to snatch a valuable three points.

Up next for the disappointed the Reds is a trip to Derry to play the league leaders, while Rovers face another Dublin Derby, welcoming St Patrick’s Athletic to Tallaght.

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, John Ross Wilson, Conor Kane (Daniel Hawkins, 58’), Aaron O’Driscoll, Luke Byrne, Kameron Ledwidge, Mark Coyle, Aodh Dervin, Jordan McEneff (Shane Griffin, 58’), Shane Farrell (Stanley Anaebonam, 87’), Daniel Carr (Sean Boyd, 78’)

Subs not used: Lewis Webb, Gavin Molloy, Kyle O’Connor, Jad Hakiki, Gbemi Arubi

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Ronan Finn (Neil Farrugia, 83’), Graham Burke (Danny Mandroiu, 77’), Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell (Aaron Greene, 83’), Rory Gaffney, Andy Lyons, Jack Byrne (Dylan

Watts, 72’)

Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Barry Cotter, Sean Kavanagh, Conan Noonan, Aidomo Emakhu.

Referee: Damien MacGraith

