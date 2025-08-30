Shelbourne host Hacken and Rovers travel to Sparta Prague in Conference League openers

SHELBOURNE AND SHAMROCK Rovers’ fixtures in the Uefa Conference League proper have been confirmed.

Shels will open their maiden league phase campaign at home to Swedish side Hacken on Thursday, 2 October, while Rovers face a tricky test away to Sparta Prague the same evening.

Uefa released the order of games this evening — including dates and probable kick off times — following yesterday’s draw, but full details are yet to be finalised amidst broadcasting needs and other logistical issues.

The 2024 League of Ireland champions host Crystal Palace in Dublin on Thursday, 11 December, before closing out their league phase schedule away to Slovenia’s Celje on Thursday, 18 December.

Joey O’Brien’s side also travel to Shkendija of North Macedonia in October, while they face Drita (Kosovo) and AZ Alkmaar — Troy Parrott’s Dutch team — home and away respectively in November.

Rovers, meanwhile, entertain Celje in their other October game, before a tough trip to AEK Athens and a home meeting with top seeds Shakhtar Donetsk in November.

The December double-header sees Stephen Bradley’s side travel to Iceland’s Breidablik before rounding out at home to Hamrun Spartans of Malta.

Advertisement

With Tolka Park out of the question as Shels’ home ground due to Uefa requirements, The 42 understands the club hierarchy are currently in the process of exploring options.

As of Friday afternoon, nothing had been made clear about the possibility of hosting their fixtures in different stadiums rather than designating a single venue.

Shelbourne fixtures

2 October: Hacken (H) – 8pm

23 October: Shkendija (A) – 5.45pm

6 November: Drita (H) – 8pm

27 November: Alkmaar (A) – 5.45pm

11 December: Crystal Palace (H) – 8pm

18 December: Celje (A) – 8pm

Shamrock Rovers fixtures

2 October: Sparta Prague (A) – 8pm

23 October: Celje (H) – 8pm

6 November: AEK Athens (A) – 5.45pm

27 November: Shakhtar (H) – 8pm

11 December: Breidablik (A) – 5.45pm

18 December: Hamrun Spartans (H) – 8pm

All Thursdays, Irish time