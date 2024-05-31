Shelbourne stunned by Sligo Rovers as title race blown open

Shelbourne 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

DAMIEN DUFF’S SHELBOURNE were stunned at home to a makeshift Sligo Rovers side as the Bit O’Red blew the title race wide open with a hard-earned victory.

Kailin Barlow had put the visitors ahead before Sean Boyd levelled in the second half, but Fabrice Hartman struck to earn a huge three points for the visitors in one of the season’s big shocks so far.

With a crowd of over three thousand that included some members of the Irish senior side watching on, including Glenn Whelan, Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman amongst others, it didn’t take long for the hosts to exert their dominance when the hero from Tallaght, Will Jarvis, forced Ed McGinty into a sharp low stop from a downward header.

Having dispatched four-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers, The Reds failed to continue their impressive momentum, missing glorious chances to break the deadlock early on.

Sean Boyd and Evan Caffrey were next to fail in front of goal with two quickfire chances moments later but, again, the league’s top stopper – with 65 saves prior to kick-off – continued to add to his tally standing up bravely from point blank range.

The visitors, although very much depleted, were looking to carry some confidence from last weeks 2-2 draw away at Derry City and punished the home side midway through the first half when Kailin Barlow latched onto a long ball, beating a couple of defenders before striking low into the far bottom corner to silence the Tolka faithful.

Shelbourne's Mark Coyle and Stefan Radosavljevic of Sligo Rovers. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Wave after wave of Reds attacks continued to pour forward and following an attacking half-time substitute, with the introduction of Liam Burt for JJ Lunney, it was a case of cometh the hour cometh the man as Sean Boyd levelled on the hour mark.

Following another dangerous Caffrey corner, the ball was eventually picked up by the Shels number 9, who cut inside on his left foot and smashed a shot into the far corner to level.

But having been under constant pressure, the visitors managed to get themselves back in front with 20-minutes remaining. Stephan Radosavljevic found some space in the middle of the park before playing a delicious slide rule pass in behind to Frabrice Hartmann, who was the coolest man in Tolka sliding the ball to the near post of the onrushing Kearns.

Despite unloading all his attackers at his disposal, Duff’s side failed to force an equaliser as the clock ticked agonisingly by.

Just before the seven minutes of extra time went up, John Martin found a yard of space in the box, but from 10-yards out was denied expertly yet again by McGinty, who’s outstretched leg somehow saved – much to the disbelief of all inside Tolka.

From the resulting corner an almighty goalmouth scramble ensued but the ball was eventually cleared off the line as John Russell’s brave battlers held on for a massive three points.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Sean Gannon, Paddy Barrett, Gavin Molloy, Kameron Ledwidge (John Martin, 67’); JJ Lunney (Liam Burt, 45’), Mark Coyle (Shane Farrell, 78’); Evan Caffrey, Matty Smith (Dean Williams, 78’), Will Jarvis (Jad Hakiki, 84’); Sean Boyd

Subs not used: Lorcan Healy, Tyreke Wilson, Shane Griffin, John O’Sullivan

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Ollie Denham, Conor Reynolds (Owen Elding, 28’), Reece Hutchinson, JR Wilson; Kailin Barlow (Sean McAteer, 90’), Connor Malley, Ellis Chapman, Niall Morahan; Stephan Radosavljevic (Kyle McDonagh, 90’), Fabric Hartmann (Wilson Waweru, 79’)

Subs not used: Richard Brush, David Jonathan, Conor Cannon, Shea Malone, Colin Mooney

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin)