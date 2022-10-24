UCD continue bid to retain Premier Division status after rallying to draw against Shelbourne

Shelbourne FC 1

UCD AFC 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

FAI CUP FINALISTS Shelbourne were held to a 1-1 draw at a chilly Tolka Park, with the battling Students coming from behind for what could be a hugely valuable point as they battled to retain their Premier Division status.

Incredibly, The Reds are now 11 league games without a win, with their last victory coincidentally coming against the visitors back in July, but the point for Andy Meylor’s troops now see them sitting three points ahead of Finn Harps who now have to beat them on Friday night, but also hold a superior goal difference on second from bottom UCD.

Permutations aside, the home side dominated the opening exchanges and really should have taken the lead just a couple of minutes in. Shane Farrell, making his 100th league appearance, linked up well with Kameron Ledwidge down the left, with the latter delivering a delightful ball onto the toe of the unmarked Brian McManus. Under no pressure, and with the goal at his mercy, got his volley all wrong as it sailed up and over.

Although the hosts dominated possession, there was a real lack of cutting edge as the half wore on, desperately lacking that focal point in attack due to Sean Boyd’s suspension. Reds boss, Damien Duff, cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines becoming more animated at the lack of tempo in their play.

As the half drew to a close, the electric Jack Moylan came to life turning quickly on the edge of the area before drilling low to the near post, but was denied by the cat-like reflexes of Kian Moore.

But on the stroke of half time the home side finally broke the deadlock when the Finglas connection of Farrell and Ledwidge combined from a corner kick routine right from the playbook of Beckham and Scholes.

Farrell floated a delightful ball to the edge of the area, and although the left sided defender didn’t catch the ball as clean as he would like, won’t be bothered in the slightest as the ball squirmed under the body of Moore for his first of the season,

Scrapping for their lives second from bottom UCD, fresh from earning a massive win at home to Drogheda United just three days previous, made a strange decision to rest star front man Tommy Lonergan perhaps with Friday’s season defining clash at Finn Harps, but needs must and the Irish Youth International was called upon at the break.

Substitute Lonergan was straight into the action and almost made an immediate impact. The talented 18-year-old was found in behind by a clever Evan Caffrey clipped ball, but slightly on the stretch volleyed over first time, perhaps anticipating a collision with Brendan Clarke who stayed on his line.

Shels responded well, trying to exert their dominance once again and looked to pile the pressure on Moore, who looked like a keeper who had lost all confidence following his error that led to the first goal, spilling on a couple of occasions the ball rebounded off his chest right back into the danger area.

With nothing to lose The Students began to throw bodies forward and just after the hour mark got themselves back on level terms, scoring their first goal of the season against the hosts, in this, their fourth attempt.

Jack Keaney stepped forward from the back before delivering a whipped cross onto the toe of Mark Dignam who killed the ball dead on the edge of the area. Shane Griffiin slipped as he tried to close down the shot, allowing Dignam space and time to set himself and finish with aplomb for his first of the season too.

With a quarter of an hour remaining there were huge shouts for a penalty from the visitors bench when a collision between a number of bodies in a packed penalty box resulted in Lonergan on the deck before the ball eventually cleared behind. Time seemed to stand still, as players from both sides waited on a decision, before referee Sean Grant pointed for a corner kick much to the relief of the home players and fans.

As the fourth official held up the board for five additional minutes, the home fans thought they had snatched all three points when JJ Lunney’s thunderous volley form the edge of the area missed the target by inches, bouncing off the advertising boards and into the side of the net – looking like it had gone straight in the bottom corner.

Neither side could find a winner, with perhaps the quick turnaround from energy sapping games on Friday as they were forced to share the spoils.

To end another busy week for Damien Duff’s Shelbourne, they now host Drogheda United Friday night,as they bid to keep up vital momentum ahead of the showpiece next month, whilst at the same time The Students travel to Donegal for their massive relegation six pointer

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, JR Wilson,, Shane Griffin, Luke Byrne, Kameron Ledwidge, Shane Farrell (Dan Carr, 80’), Gavin Molloy, JR Wilson (Josh Giurgi, 74’), Brian McManus (Mark Coyle, 74’), JJ Lunney, Jack Moylan, Matty Smith

UCD AFC: Kian Moore, Jamie Duggan (Michael Gallagher, 82’0, Jack Keaney, Harvey O’Brien, Sam Todd, Mark Dignam (Evan Osam, 82’), Dara Keane, Sean Brennan, Evan Caffrey, Alex Nolan (Daniel Higgins, 61’), John Haist (Tommy Lonergan, 45’)

Referee: Sean Grant

