'My grandads passed away during lockdown. I hope they're looking down and are proud of me'

AMID THE JOY of the celebrations, Shauna Fox could not help but reveal a tinge of anguish.

The Shelbourne centre back was a calm, confident figure at the heart of the defence during the 2-0 win over Athlone Town.

But as she savoured being a league and cup double winner her words carried a degree of hurt.

“During lockdown, both of my grandads passed away, and they were my two biggest fans. I hope they are looking down and are proud of me now. It’s a massive day from my family.

“I have been a long time waiting on silverware. Last year I won one trophy, but to win two this year, I can’t ask for much more.”

That was a stark reminder that occasions like this mean so much more than the victor’s glory.

It is a celebration of the work, the fight and the support that has provided the backbone to the achievement. Long after the music stopped at Tallaght Stadiums, each of the Shelbourne players boarding their team bus – all wearing matching red and white bucket hats – would have had their own tale of struggle to this point.

“When you begin the season, the aim is to win the league and the cup. To be going home with both is unreal,” Fox added, a feeling shared by veteran captain Pearl Slattery.

“It’s unbelievable to win the double. At the start of the season there are two trophies up for grabs, and to win both is just amazing. It was a proper cup final.

“We made our pressure count in the first half. Athlone came for us, we knew they would, and we had to ride our luck a few times. Cup finals are all about winning, it didn’t have to be pretty.

“I’m so proud of the squad, staff and fans. This is for all of them. The supporters have been immense, our away games have felt like home games at times to be honest.

“To win the double and bring the two trophies back to Tolka Park, I’m lost for words. Next is the men’s cup final. We will all be there with the ultras.”

Goalkeeper Amanda Budden and Keeva Keenan celebrate at the final whistle. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Megan Smyth-Lynch, whose corner led to Slattery’s goal yesterday, already won one league and cup double during her time at Peamount United, but Shelbourne was the club she began her underage career with so this success had an added significance.

“At the time I got into the first team I was competing with Katie McCabe and Siobhan Killeen for my position so I was struggling a small bit,” she recalled.

“You look at the young fans here, even the girls that were on the bench, how young they are, the academies and stuff. It’s not just today we’re going to be dominating. I really, really do feel with the young players that are coming through that we can dominate for the next few years to come.

“The girls said it last year when they won the league, the atmosphere with the ultras, we call them, really made it. And the first time I really felt it was last week in Wexford.

“I really feel they helped us win the league, to go down to Wexford and to shout over the Wexford fans is a difficult task and they were able to do it. They bring so much, they’re like a 12th man or woman.”

Shelbourne's Abbie Larkin celebrates after the game with Keeva Keenan. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Smyth-Lynch works full-time in the FAI’s grassroots department and is also on Tom Elmes’ coaching staff with Ireland’s U16s.

“It’s an eye opener to see the talent coming through. Last year, two of the girls on the bench [yesterday] were with us. Lea O’Leary and Aoife Kelly last year and we’ve a few with the Shels U17s that won the league.

“I had coached them and came back at the weekends to be their teammates. Shelbourne switches off but my coaching and job doesn’t switch off.”