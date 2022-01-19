Membership : Access or Sign Up
Three first-half goals fire Maynooth into third round of Sigerson Cup

Davy Burke’s side defeated TU Dublin by seven points to progress to the third round of the competition.

By Mark Casserly Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 9:38 PM
Davy Burke's side were victorious this evening.
Sigerson Cup Results

  • TU Dublin 1-11 NUI Maynooth 4-09
  • Carlow IT 2-10 IT Sligo 0-6

Mark Casserly reports at TU Dublin

THREE GOALS IN the opening 20 minutes set Maynooth University on their way to a 4-9 to 1-11 win away to TU Dublin in Grangegorman, and to a place in Round 3 of the Sigerson Cup.

2-1 without reply in the opening seven minutes helped Maynooth establish a seven-point lead that they would ultimately win by, with a Shane O’Sullivan fisted point sandwiched in between goals from midfielder Darragh Warnock and forward Dan Lynam.

The two goalscorers then combined for Maynooth’s 3rd goal, with Lynam finishing powerfully to the net after being played through on goal by Warnock. This 3rd green flag helped Maynooth to a 3-4 to 0-4 lead at half-time in what was a very impressive 1st half performance.

TU Dublin never gave up though and a goal from Robbie McAllister and two points from Sean Walsh put them right back into the contest with just 5 minutes of the 2nd half played.

Maynooth lead by 3-7 to 1-8 at the 2nd half water break, and although TU Dublin reduced the gap further to 4 points, a goal with just 3 minutes to play from substitute Billy Maher (after being set up brilliantly by fellow substitute Conor Kehoe) made certain of a Maynooth victory.

Davy Burke’s Maynooth side will now look forward to next week’s Round 3 game, while, despite their valiant efforts, Adam Doran’s TU Dublin exit the 2022 competition.

Scorers for Maynooth University: Dan Lynam (2-0), Darragh Warnock and Billy Maher (1-0), Shane O’Sullivan 0-2, Jack Darcy, Diarmuid Egan, Darragh Lyons, Jamie Coffey, Colin Walsh, Conor Chawke and Eoin Conneff (0-1).

Scorers for TU Dublin City Campus: Robbie McAllister (1-0), Killian McGuinness (2 f), Sean Walsh, Lee Stacey (1 f, 1 45) and Jack Lundy (0-2), Sean Ryan, Cian Dooner, Ryan Deegan (0-1).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY: C Burke (Clane – Kildare); C Hartnett (Sarsfields – Kildare), K Dolan (Shamrocks – Offaly), K Murphy (Rhode – Offaly); J Coffey (Multyfarnham – Westmeath), C Walsh (Oran – Roscommon), K Dwyer (St Pats Blennerville – Kerry); D Lyons (St James – Wexford), D Warnock (Castleknock – Dublin); C Chawke (Castleknock – Dublin), D Egan (Tullamore – Offaly), P McDermott (Naas – Kildare); S O’Sullivan, (Clane – Kildare), J Darcy (Shannonbridge – Offaly), D Lynam (Caragh – Kildare).

Subs: C Burns (Tullamore – Offaly) for D Lyons (36), B Maher (Allenwood – Kildare) for J Coffey (47), C Kehoe (Sarsfields – Wexford) for J Darcy (53), E Mulhall (Kilcock – Kildare) for D Lynam (56) and E Conneff (Eadestown – Kildare) for C Chawke (58).

TU DUBLIN CITY CAMPUS: L Stacey (Good Counsel – Dublin); P O’Reilly (Crosserlough – Cavan), E Fortune (Cavan Gaels – Cavan), S Ryan (St.Peter’s – Meath); F O’Shea (Eire Óg – Wicklow), S Grenham (Raheny – Dublin), B Harding (Castleknock – Dublin); K McGuinness (Skerries Harps – Dublin), D McGowan (Rathoath – Meath); J Lundy (Ballinteer St. John’s – Dublin), R Deegan (Thomas Davis – Dublin), R McAllister (Emyvale – Monaghan); S Walsh (Dublin), D Campion (Skryne – Meath), C Dooner (Emmet Óg Killoe – Longford).

Subs: K Callaghan (St Brigids – Dublin) for B Harding (42) and A Skelly (Good Council – Dublin) for P O’Reilly (47).

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).

