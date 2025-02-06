McGroddy the hero as DCU edge Ulster University after extra-time

Ulster University 0-10

DCU 0-14 (AET)

Paul Keane reports from Kingspan Breffni

SUBSTITUTE JOHNNY McGroddy inspired DCU to eventually get the job done in Cavan, overcoming holders Ulster University after extra-time to advance to the Sigerson Cup final.

The Donegal man was only brought on with eight minutes of normal time remaining but fired the point that took the game to extra-time and then added three more as the 2020 champions belatedly turned the screw.

Darragh Swords, Alex Gavin and captain Ciaran Caulfield were also on the mark in extra time with crucial points as DCU dumped out the holders.

Their reward is a Dublin derby date with UCD, who lost to Ulster University in the 2024 final, in next Wednesday evening’s decider, which will be hosted by the University of Galway at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

DCU hit TUS Midlands for 4-14 in last week’s quarter-final win but ran into a well-drilled and defensively sound Ulster University side this time.

The Dubliners struggled for scores initially and after a cautious first 10 minutes were suddenly assaulted with four points in a row by Ulster University.

Down’s Danny Magill hit a terrific score from the left wing in that mini blitz of scoring to leave the northerners 0-5 to 0-1 up.

Surprisingly, they only scored once more in the half as DCU finally found their feet, reeling off four points themselves between the 22nd and 28th minutes.

Ronan McCaffrey, who was brought into the Ulster University team along with Eoin McElholm and Lorcan McGarrity, edged his team 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at half-time with a beauty from the left wing.

It wasn’t a classic though as both sides played a cautious counter-attacking game. Luke Marren won and converted a DCU free in the 38th minute to tie it up at 0-6 apiece and they were level again at 0-7 each.

Not even the introduction of Dublin star Lorcan O’Dell, who netted last week in their quarter-final win, could inspire DCU for whom McGroddy forced extra time at 0-8 to 0-8.

Ulster University had held the ball for over four minutes at the end of normal time in an attempt to clip the winning point and leave DCU without time to reply but couldn’t muster the winning score.

Downings clubman McGroddy was terrific in the additional 20 minutes for DCU, tagging on three more points while Ulster University lost McElholm to a late red card, picking up a second yellow for a high challenge on Gavin.

DCU scorers: Luke Marren 0-4 (0-2f), Johnny McGroddy 0-4, Ciaran Caulfield 0-2, Conor Dolan 0-1, Ethan Dunne 0-1, Darragh Swords 0-1, Alex Gavin 0-1.

Ulster University scorers: Ronan McCaffrey 0-3, Eoin McElholm 0-2, Lorcan McGarrity 0-1, Danny Magill 0-1, Josh Largo Ellis 0-1, Danny Fullerton 0-1, Eoin McEvoy 0-1

DCU

1. Eoin McGuinness (Longford)

2. Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan (Dublin)

3. Alex Gavin (Dublin)

4. Bryan Masterson (Longford)

25. Lee Deignan (Sligo)

6. Ronan Gallagher (Donegal)

7. Ciaran Caulfield (Meath)

8. Greg McEneaney (Dublin)

9. Ethan Dunne (Dublin)

10. Conor Heffernan (Laois)

11. Ryan Donoghue (Cavan)

12. Conor Dolan (Dublin)

13. Luke Marren (Sligo)

14. Niall Dolan (Kildare)

15. Tom Prior (Leitrim)

SUBS

27. Lorcan O’Dell (Dublin) for Donoghue (36)

19. Eoin Ward (Roscommon) for Deignan (40)

17. Darragh Swords (Kildare) for N Dolan (44)

24. Johnny McGroddy (Donegal) for C Dolan (52)

28. Luke Glennon (Roscommon) for McEneaney (59)

22. Jack Tumulty (Roscommon) for Marren (65)

5. Darragh Joyce (Mayo) for Masterson (h/t e/t)

18. Eoghan Smith (Sligo) for Prior (80)

20. Evan Crowe (Cavan) for Gavin (82)

ULSTER UNIVERSITY

1. Ronan McGeehin (Donegal)

23. Louis Kelly (Monaghan)

3. Ryan Magill (Down)

4. Fionan O’Brien (Fermanagh)

5. Josh Largo Ellis (Fermanagh)

6. Eoin McEvoy (Derry)

7. Danny Magill (Down)

8. Odhran Murdock (Down)

9. Oisin McCann (Tyrone)

10. Charlie Diamond (Derry)

11. Ronan McCaffrey (Fermanagh)

13. Ciaran Daly (Tyrone)

14. Eoin McElholm (Tyrone)

12. Conor Cush (Tyrone)

21. Lorcan McGarrity (Tyrone)

SUBS

17. Eamon Brown (Down) for McCann (46)

15. Danny Fullerton (Tyrone) for McGarrity (52)

19. Callum O’Neill (Armagh) for Cush (55)

22. Ben Cullen (Tyrone) for R Magill (58)

20. Eunan Mulholland (Derry) for D Magill (71)

35. Senan Carr (Down) for Largo Ellis (76)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).