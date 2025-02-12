The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
DCU earn 4-point win over UCD in Sigerson Cup final
DCU 1-16
UCD 3-6
Kevin Egan reports from Bekan
DCU BEAT UCD 1-16 to 3-6 in tonight’s Sigerson Cup final.
Ethan Dunne’s 38th-minute goal was the key score for the victors in the final in Mayo, it put them ahead 1-9 to 1-5.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bekan DCU GAA Rising Stars Sigerson Cup UCD